Werewolf: Apocalypse-Earthblood Is Dumb Fun 90s Me Would Loved





Illustration: Cyanide

A man enters a room full of armed employees of an evil company that benefits from harming the planet. Heavy metal music begins when a man transforms into a whirlwind covered with claws and fang fur. After a moment full of murder, the music disappears, the beast returns to human form, and now quietly leaves the heavily blood-stained room. This is Werewolf: The Apocalypse-Earthblood’s core gameplay loop, and I’m here for that.

Developed by Cyanide and released today for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, Earthblood is an action role-playing game based on Werewolf: The Apocalypse tabletop RPG. Vampire: The Werewolf, part of the same World of Darkness setting that houses The Masquerade, is an intelligent eco-warrior wolf that fights pollution, corporate greed, vampires, and almost everything else they can sink their claws into. A game about a clan of men. It’s about protecting our Mother Earth by taking advantage of wild supernatural gifts and countering resource-storing businesses and other forces contributing to the end of the world. Nominal apocalypse? Werewolves want it not to happen.

On a mission to one of those companies, an oil company called Endron, the Earth-Blood protagonist Kahal lost his wife and killed one of his clanmates in the resulting angry rampage. After a voluntary asylum five years later, Kahal helps stop Endron’s attack on the home of his old clan. Driven by the need for redemption and the desire to reunite with his estranged daughter, Kahal rejoined the battle and did the same thing five years ago, but with a much more dramatic inside story.

The leader of the Cahals clan, doing his best sexy Goldblum. Screenshot: Cyanide / Kotaku

There is something about Cahal that I find very convincing. He is this big, bald, gloomy bearded beast of a man who was already rough-edged before he saw his wife brutally murdered in front of him. Now he may succumb to his anger, but this damn werewolf Loose Cannon and he gets results. Maybe I’m attracted to my beard and it’s very big and bushy. Maybe his face is barely moving, but much more expressive than the game’s blinded NPC. It may be true that Kahal can quickly transform into a very good boy.

You are a dog now, man! GIF: Cyanide / Kotaku

Most of them belong to dogs. Outside of combat, Kahal has the ability to transform into a wolf at will. His skin peels off into dust, changes shape and becomes a boom. Suddenly, Gruffy McBeardy is the best wild puppy you’ve ever seen. The transformation effect is very smooth and neat and makes you smile every time.

I think he is chasing his skin and fur wherever he goes. GIF: Cyanide / Kotaku

The human form of Cahals is for secretly manipulating technology and interacting with other characters. As a human, he can sneak up on his enemies and take them out quietly, or sniper them from a distance with a reliable crossbow. The wolf shape is meant to run fast, slip through vents, and basically be the stupidest dogger ever. Maybe it’s just me.

Who is a good dog? GIF: Cyanide / Kotaku

Stealth is usually an option in Earthblood, although there are some situations where detection can lead to game over. You can walk through the corridors of Endron’s facility, take a dog shortcut through the vents, and wait for the human body to fall. Many of the game encounters can be skipped by skillfully applying stealth, but where is the fun?

The Cahals crinos form is activated when you start a battle. This is a powerful fusion of humans and beasts that most people imagine when they think of them as werewolves. The shape of Cahals crinos is a terrible, towering murder machine, all nails and teeth, and blood-stained fur. Beasts have two stances, agile and heavy, one for fast attacks and agile evasion, and the other for intense slow strikes that devastate enemies. You can grab and execute enemies or throw them like toys.

Those who are not werewolves in this shot will soon get a red paste. Screenshot: Cyanide / Kotaku

This is when heavy metal music begins and is the best possible accompaniment to this virtual brutality. The Cahals Hybrid Foam sheds tears on enemies with a fleshy body that satisfactorily damages my canines.

At the end of the battle, Kahal automatically returns to human form. That’s a little disappointing. You can just crouch comically behind a crate that is too small, or operate a vending machine on a set decorator and wander in the shape of a two-legged beast. But no, I will be a man again and a little human who tramples on the sea of ​​blood. Seriously, the blood of this game is very cheerful.

Did anyone say jam? Screenshot: Cyanide / Kotaku

Werewolf: Apocalypse-Earthblood is not a masterpiece. With the exception of Cahals, character models have the feel of a real budget game, staring at the universe and expressing little emotion when providing dramatic conversations. Enemy AI in stealth situations is not great. This is a game where you can choke a guard and die completely unnoticed by another guard as long as the guard is facing the other side of you.

The story is pretty standard Werewolf: Apocalypse fares, but not too bad considering that this is just the second game released on the basis of assets nearly 30 years ago. The first “Different Tales Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest” was released last year. A very cool text-based adventure that captures the spirit of pen and paper RPGs much better than Earthblood. This is great, but far from stupid fun.

Xbox (YouTube)

I played a lot of White Wolf World of Darkness games in the mid 90’s. I played on the table. I participated in a live action role-playing event. I ran a BBS called Atlanta By Night. There, dozens of modem users logged in and role-played vampire and werewolf characters. I helped a warehouse in an Atlanta-based company in exchange for free sourcebooks and T-shirts. That version of mine, in the 90’s, would have loved Earthblood very much. Hed sat in the living room of a dingy apartment, wore black clothes, eyeliner, and an oversized silver ankh necklace, and played the game for hours. Hed turned up the volume until the metal shook the wall, chewing his teeth with delight as Kahal created a puddle of blood across Endron’s stupid linoleum floor.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse-Earthblood returns me to a Goth aspirant in his early twenties. He was stupid, but he knew how to have a good time, like this game.

