Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV will not be released in 2021, according to Activision Blizzard





Overwatch 2 includes a new PVP map type called Push.

Blizzard Entertainment

And it is. Activision Blizzard said in its quarterly earnings announcement that it has no plans to release Overwatch 2 this year. Diablo 4 is also unlikely to arrive in 2021, so it seems that you’ll have to wait at least a year to play either.

The positive thing is that things seem to be going well with Overwatch 2, even as we move to work from home in the Covid-19 pandemic. Blizzard president J. Allen Brack said on the phone that Overwatch 2 passed a major development milestone in December and hundreds of developers across the company tested key features.

Although these talents are technically behind (the release window wasn’t publicly confirmed in either game), they endured a lack of additional heroes and maps while Blizzard was working on the sequel / expansion. Overwatch fans have some disappointing news. But in December, game director Jeff Kaplan explicitly stated that his crew still had a way to go (after all, the team is rebuilding the game with a new engine), so Overwatch. Record a line in Overwatch 2 where there was a guide to revealing that the watch’s voice actor hadn’t been called yet.

As Venture Beat reported, RW Baird analysts wrote in a research note that Overwatch 2 is due to arrive in 2022.

In addition to the details of Overwatch 2, Blizzard I crossed my fingers to reveal some substantial updates to Overwatch on BlizzConline within a few weeks. News about new heroes and maps, or the words of a free play pivot to increase the player base before Overwatch 2 (on each arrival) could remove some inspiration from this announcement.

At least, there are new seasonal events with lots of new skins to keep the player occupied until Blizz Conline.

Forbes “Overwatch” Lunar New Year 2021 Details: Here are 8 new skins By Kris Holt

