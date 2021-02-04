The new Star Citizen video is about a spectacular battle between large capital ships





Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has released a new video about a growing space simulation focused on large-scale space combat.

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has released a new video about its growing space simulation.

The video focuses on the current dynamic event that culminates in a large capital ship battle featuring Idris-class frigate and javelin-class destroyer digging it out in space.

Of course, the spectacle is not the only point. These battles are designed for players to participate and are a lot of fun.

Check out the video below, including the event trailer.

As a bonus, you can see one of these battles in favor of YouTube user Star Citizen Jorn.

In otherStar Citizennews, alopecia totalis is currently $ 343,813,742.

The number of registered accounts is approaching 3 million, and currently there are 2,958,691.

It should be remembered that, as always, it is known that not all of them are paying players. This number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events.

Recently, I learned that 2020 was a record year for Star Citizens to be a huge success in crowdfunding campaigns, breaking the previous record from 2019.

A few weeks ago, Cloud Imperium Games CEO Chris Roberts himself shared more insights into the successful years of the game and what to expect in the future.

If you want to know more, I recently watched a really nice movie trailer. On top of that, I’ve heard that a new studio has recently been opened to create new Star Citizen systems and content.

If you’re wondering if the game is really fun to play, it’s a good idea to start here.

Game Alpha is currently playable on PC, and a star-studded single-player campaign called Squadron 42 is under development.

For full disclosure, keep in mind that the author of this article has been a supporter of Star Citizen since the first Kickstarter campaign a few years ago.

