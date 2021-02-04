Uprising completes roster with DPS Valentine, main support faith | Sportsxchange





The Boston Uprising has completed the 2021 Overwatch League roster with the addition of flex DPS Kim “Valentine” Byungju and main support Kim “Pfizer” Hongyu.

We have confirmed reports that Boston is about to add Valentine to the 2021 Overwatch League season. Valentine and Faith previously played for Overwatch Contenders Korea’s World Game Star Phoenix, defeating Runaway in last season’s title. Both previously competed with several teams from South Korea and China.

“The cat is out of the bag!” The uprising tweeted Wednesday. “Welcome @OW_Faith and @Valentine_owo to the uprising!”

Boston said Valentine would reach the Overwatch League minimum age limit by Valentine’s Day. The 2021 season begins in April and players must be 18 years old by June 30 to participate in the competition.

“We are excited to bring Valentine and Faith to the uprising and reunite several members of WGS Phoenix,” said Chris “Fuku” Loranger, president of the game’s uprising. “These two additions will complete the roster for the foreseeable future. We look forward to playing in the next season.”

Faith will participate as the only main support player in the uprising and will team up with flex support Seo “Myeongbon” Sanmin on the back line of the team.

The addition continues to overhaul Boston’s off-season roster after finishing Season 3 with a 2-19 record and the league’s worst minus 47 map difference.

Tank player So “Stand 1” Jiwon was the latest newcomer after signing the December uprising.

The team has since broke up with tank players Minsob “Axiom” Park (retired) and Michael “Miki” Konikki (Noble), DPS Tae Hee “Jerry” Min (Washington Justice), and Support Kobe “Hello” Hamando (free agent). ..

The uprising signed DPS Jinwi “im37” Hong in November and tank player So “Stand 1” Jiwon in December.

-Field level media

