Announcing Silent Hill teased for this summer by series composers





In a recent interview, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka seemed to suggest that a new game may be announced this summer.

Once again, speculation about the possibility of Silent Hill’s announcement is rife. This time, it is based on a recent comment from the series composer Akira Yamaoka. Konami’s ingenious horror franchise has been dormant for over five years, and its final gasping came in the form of Hideo Kojima’s unfortunately canceled Silent Hill / PT project.

Hope to talk about the series and refuse to diminish its potential resurrection. Rumors frequently surface, claiming details and claims, each suggesting a reboot, remake, or sequel. However, none of these claims have been substantiated by Konami itself. In fact, publishers are not strangers who completely uncover rumors when the need arises. The company’s latest comment on the matter dates back to early 2020, when representatives claimed that rumors about the new Silent Hill Helm by Kojima Productions, Konami and Sony were false. Fortunately, the same spokesman confirmed that Konami hadn’t closed the brand’s door, but since then it has had no other effect, except for Silent Hill speculation.

YouTube channel Al Hubrecently interviewed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka about his work on the Bloomer Team’s The Medium music. Before the discussion was over, the interviewer asked Yamaoka when fans could see his next project. The legendary composer replied (via translator): “I think you’ll hear something coming out this summer, and that’s what you want to hear. Of course, fans revealed that the announcement of the issue was related to Silent Hill, but that both the interviewer and the translator were speaking in “general” terms.

Silent Hill certainly represents Yamaoka’s most notable work, but there is at least one other major project he can refer to. In the cyberpunk 2077 controversy, it’s easy to forget that Netflix and CD Projekt Red have partnered with Studio Trigger to create the anime “Cyberpunk: Edge Runner,” in which Yamaoka participates. Perhaps it will be the summer 2021 announcement he made fun of. Given the way he answered the question, it may not be straightforward, but the high expectations for the resurrection of Silent Hill are beginning to feel equally reluctant.

Summer is just around the corner, so at least it won’t be long to wait for sure. But composer fans can check out his latest work on The Medium, the Layers of Fear creator’s horror title currently available on PC and Xbox Series X | S.

Source: Alhab

