Cheaper 5G Phones Can Cause a Recovery in Global Smartphone Sales





Industry analysts are hoping that the smartphone market will recover from the blow from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic and shoppers will choose a lower-cost 5G model.

Gartner reported this week that if it rushed to buy a 5G cell phone at a low price of $ 200, 2021 sales would be just below pre-pandemic figures. Analyst companies expect a 11.4% year-on-year increase in sales compared to a 10.5% decrease last year.

Research firm IDC also predicted a market recovery based on shipments to smartphone sellers. The latest forecast, released late last year, predicted that shipments would increase by 4.4%.

Gartner expects cheaper 5G devices and better 5G services to drive demand for smartphones in mature markets such as China and the United States. Researcher Anshul Gupta said many consumers delayed telephone exchanges amid economic uncertainty in 2020.

“Low-end 5G smartphones are expected to gain momentum for 5G smartphones in all regions in 2021,” he said.

Gartner predicts that 5G smartphone sales will account for 35% of the total market in 2021, increasing from 213 million units in 2020 to 359 million units worldwide.

Low-cost 5G devices are essential for the transition to next-generation wireless networks. You rarely pay extra to access services that aren’t delivered well beyond 4G today. The October Opensignal report ranked US 5G speeds the lowest of the 15 major markets. Also, users were only able to access the service about 20% of the time.

“can not see [5G’s potential] “Most people and most applications haven’t taken advantage of all the features that the network has yet,” said Mark Bowker, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group *, as a reason to rush to buy 5G-enabled devices. It states.

Therefore, manufacturers are lowering the price of 5G phones to attract buyers. IDC expects the global average selling price of 5G phones to drop from $ 611 in 2020 to $ 582 this year. By 2024, the price will reach $ 453.

IDC analyst Ryan Reith said consumers could step into a store to buy a 4G device and leave with a less expensive 5G phone.

Phone makers are generally adapted to more price-sensitive markets. When Apple announced the 5G iPhone 12, it was below $ 1,000, but Samsung had to cut the price of its Galaxy phone. The base model, the S21 Galaxy, debuted at $ 800, well below the previous model’s $ 1,000.

“Even the best premium players are aware that we’ve been using smartphone price caps for quite some time,” Reese said.

* Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is a division of TechTarget.

