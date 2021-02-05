Ori Director Calls Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky Developers “Snake Oil Salesman” in Scenery Post





Ori and Blind Forest Director Thomas Mahler had several choices for games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky. In a ResetEra post, Moon Studios CEO tore developers such as CD Projekt Red and Hello Games and accused them of being “snake oil salesmen” to hype games that they knew couldn’t fulfill their promises. According to Mahler, the developers learned this playbook from Peter Molyneux, the creator of Fable, who accused Mahler of consistently making promises he couldn’t keep. result? A large number of pre-orders were sold and fans were disappointed to buy the game.

“All the videos released by CDPR were carefully created to create photos that are very compelling to the player’s mind,” Marler wrote. “They have completely stopped saying that this will cure cancer. This strategy has resulted in sensational 8 million pre-orders.”

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t live up to these expectations, many fans demanded a refund, and the game was removed from the PlayStation Store. Cyberpunk 2077 has a fan share, but gaming issues are widely known. Mahler was not the first person to connect Cyberpunk 2077 with No Man’s Sky. After the release of Cyberpunk 2077, many gamers compared the hype of the two games with how the finished product failed to fulfill its developer promises.

In his post, Mahler also details how Ori and the Blind Forest almost won the cover of a game magazine in 2014, but because it was considered a “bigger game,” No Man’s Sky. I bumped into. Mahler claims he understood at the time why the decision was made, but in retrospect it is a source of frustration.

“When No Man’s Sky came out, I felt a tale. It became clear that all this hype was based on lies, and the honest man who just showed the actual product was the one who was lying. I was able to make up, so I was really kicked by the ball. Some stories that have no substance at all. “

As the gaming industry continues to grow, it can be difficult for outlets to cover all new releases or spend time and resources on what’s most worth it. If the game doesn’t respond to the hype, consumers will hit their wallets, but small developers like Moon Studios will also be hurt. The time and money gamers spend on these types of releases can be spent more appropriately. There is no complete answer to Mahler’s argument, but he does make some very strong points.

Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Oriand the Will of the Wisps are now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think, Mahler’s comment? Do you agree with the developer’s frustration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

