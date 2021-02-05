Bang & Olufsen Modular New Beosound Level Speakers Upgradeable – Robb Report





Thanks to the breakthroughs in audio technology over the last decade, we can’t help but think that every time we buy a new listening device, the countdown to obsolescence is imminent. But Bang & Olufsen may have solved that problem with the latest portable speakers.

The latest Danish branded device, the Beosound Level, looks as stylish as any other luxury audio gear, but features a new and very important feature, modular technology. That is, the speaker contains removable components that are specially designed to be replaced with new or updated parts in the future.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Bang & Olufsen

At the heart of this feature is the company’s first streaming module, which houses a digital signal processing chip, wireless connectivity technology, and an antenna. According to the company, this component has all the processing power and connectivity it needs (for now), but it can also be easily removed and replaced with a newer version, giving the device a lifespan of years to tens. Can be extended to the year. But this is not just the “future proof” of the speaker. It also makes repairs easier.

Its modularity may be exciting, but it’s far from the only selling point of the speaker. Beosound Level is a design-savvy audio technology because it is Bang & Olufsen. It features a spare Scandinavian design with a choice of pearl blast aluminum frames, integrated controls, natural oak or knit fabric speaker covers. It’s also a true wireless speaker specially designed to move around the house, with optional brackets that you can lie down, stand on, or hang on the wall. In addition, it is IP54 dustproof and drip-proof, so it can be used comfortably outdoors.

Bang & Olufsen

Inside, you’ll find two 4-inch woofers, a 2-inch full-range driver, a pair of 0.8-inch tweeters, and a set of low-distortion amplifiers. It also provides Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and is compatible with AirPlay2, Google Cast, and Spotify connectivity. If you’re using a music streaming service, it’s almost guaranteed to work at the Beosound level. The device also has a modular battery that can be replaced if needed. This is suitable for 16 hours of playback time.

Available in either gold tones with a light oak cover or natural with a dark gray fabric cover, the Beosound Level starts at $ 1,499 and is now available on the company’s website. The optional wall mount bracket costs $ 149 and will ship in late April.

