At the invitation of the sponsor, half of Farmers’ revenue will be donated to the tournament.Golf news and tour information





Justin Sue tied 37th at the Farmers Insurance Open last week. As a result, he earned a solid payday of exactly $ 34,125, and the former USC All-American is currently waiting for the resumption of the PGA Tour Latinoam season, leaving only Torrey Pines’ field to exempt sponsors. With that in mind, it’s a good time.

Even better, he decided to do it on his payday. He played at the 17th Career PGA Tour event, made only the 5th cut and donated half of the prize money to the tournament.

The idea came after Sue, a Californian who now lives in Las Vegas, saw the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his hometown. His family owns a small restaurant in San Jose, and his sister works in the San Francisco area.

I told Golf Digest on Thursday that it was shocking to see how many tents there were on the street and how many companies had cardboard or wooden boards in the windows. So it’s very sad to go home.

I played [in the Farmers] I was lucky enough to win the spot last year and again this year, and it felt like it was just right. Tournaments, Century Clubs, they take care of us as players. And they take our COVID test to make sure security is working properly and provide the best possible experience for us as a player.

Sue wasn’t the only one to give back to the tournament. His caddy, AJ Montesinos, donated half of the week’s earnings. Wel Caddy usually takes 5-10% of a player’s revenue for the week home.

The two made a decision early in the week before the tournament began. Marty Gositch, the second year tournament director and CEO of the Century Club, was completely surprised. Gositch first reported Suhs’ donation to GolfChannel.com for nine years at this organization, where he made such gestures from tournament players.

2020 was a very crazy year. I had some friends who had already lost close friends in the last year, which was really sad. That was the minimum I could do, as the entire pandemic brought to the community and farmers and we had the opportunity to continue working.

