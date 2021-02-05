How to get all the filters





At the key point “Genshin Impact”, a new event called Five Flash of Fortune will appear. This event rewards players with primogems, mora, and more. The Five Flash of Fortune will be held from February 3rd to February 10th.

Chinese game studio miHoYo recently released “Genshin Impact” version 1.3. This includes many exciting additions to the game, including the Five Flushes of Fortune event. Here are some tips and tricks to get all the filters you need to earn Primo Gem during the event.

This event will instruct players to take pictures of objects throughout Teyvat for daily rewards. The Five Flash of Fortune event will run from February 3rd to February 10th. Players with remaining photos will be able to receive the benefits until February 13. This event is only available to adventure rank level players. 20.

To start the event, players must go to Liyue Harbor and interact with Ji Tong. JiTong offers a short quest called Kurious Kamera. When the quest is complete, the player will be given a camera. The camera can be accessed from the player’s gadget tab. This allows players to start a Five Flushes of fortune event where they need to collect new photos using the prompts on the event page.

You may not know where your wish will end up. But together, they illuminate the night sky and make it as bright as daytime.Photo: Genshin Impact Official YouTube Channel

Prompts, which are usually a particular category and color combination, change daily. For example, you should instruct the player to take a picture of the red item on the first day of the event, and take a picture of the blue creature on the second day of the event. To know if things are counted in the prompt, the player will see a small blue ring around certain things when using the camera.

During the event, players can take up to 10 photos daily. All photos reward players with filters that can be given to JiTong in exchange for rewards. This may include Primogems, Mora, etc. The type of filter that the player gets depends on the quality of the pictures taken.

Photos are evaluated based on the natural color of the subject, lighting, and many other factors. Players who want to get a specific filter can change the time to adjust the lighting. You can also exchange filters with your “Genshin Impact” friends. Players can use the photo swap menu from the in-game event page.

