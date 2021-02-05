Someone actually hit all targets with Super Smash Bros. melee credits





Excuse me Sakurai Gif: Nintendo / Porky Zarate

As a game that has been played casually and competitively for almost 20 years, Super Smash Bros. Melee is well understood at this point. However, there is one thing that has always avoided enthusiastic fans, at least when it comes to recorded footage. It’s the perfect execution of a credit sequence. It changed two days ago.

It started with a prize. Nathaniel Bandy, a member of YouTube channel Minus World, announced on January 23 that it will donate $ 3,000 to those who hit all 190 items of Melees credits.

But it’s not as easy as it sounds. Melee Credit Roll is a disoriented first-person space shooter that rushes to send the developer’s name and company logo to players like a fighter squadron. Despite the final score aggregation, it’s a fun celebration to successfully perform one of the game’s single player modes and needs to be cleared to unlock new characters and other tchotchke. It’s not a thing.

Roughly, it took only a week to achieve the feat. Porky Zarate (real name Martin) uploaded the above video of his successful credits performed on February 2nd and featured the hand camera footage needed to justify it. That intense.

The hardest part is the voice actors, who come in all the different directions and there is no room for error, Zarate told Polygon.After you get the hardest part of the credit, you [gotta] Calm down and hit the rest.

Super Smash Bros. Melee Players, for better or for worse, are arguably the most enthusiastic fan base in the game. They carry out incredibly tough strategies in high-stakes tournaments, constantly shorten the time of the game Break the Targets mini-games, and develop mods to improve online play during pandemics (Nintendo doesn’t like it). Even). If you give them a challenge, they will conquer it.

Zarate is reportedly paying $ 3,000 for his college tuition. God speed.

