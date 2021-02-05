New quantum receiver that first detects the entire radio frequency spectrum





The new quantum sensor analyzes the entire spectrum of radio frequencies and real-world signals, unleashing new possibilities for soldier communications, spectrum recognition, and electronic warfare.

Army researchers have built quantum sensors that can sample radio frequency spectra from zero frequencies up to 20 GHz to detect AM and FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other communication signals.

The Rydberg sensor uses a laser beam to generate a highly excited Rydberg atom directly above the microwave circuit, boosting and focusing on a portion of the spectrum to be measured. The Rydberg atom is sensitive to the voltage of the circuit, so the device can be used as a sensitive probe for a wide range of signals in the RF spectrum.

“All previous demonstrations of the Rydberg atom sensor have been able to detect only a small area of ​​the RF spectrum, but our sensor is now the first to operate continuously over a wide frequency range,” said the United States. Army Combat Capability Development Command, now known as DEVCOM, Army Research Institute. “This is a very important step in proving that quantum sensors can provide a new and dominant set of functions to soldiers operating in an increasingly complex electromagnetic battlefield.”

Rydberg spectrum analyzers can exceed the basic limitations of traditional electronics in terms of sensitivity, bandwidth, and frequency range. As a result, Lab’s Rydberg spectrum analyzers and other quantum sensors have the potential to unleash new frontiers of Army sensors for spectrum recognition, electronic warfare, sensing and communications as part of the Army’s modernization strategy.

“Quantum component-based devices are one of the Army’s top priorities for enabling technological surprises in the highly competitive future battlefield,” said Army researcher Dr. David Meyer. “Common quantum sensors, including those shown here, offer unmatched sensitivity and accuracy to detect a wide range of mission-critical signals.”

The peer-reviewed journal Physical Review Applied has published the findings of a 0-20 Giga Herz waveguide coupled Rydberg spectrum analyzer co-authored by Army researcher Drs.David Meyer, Paul Kunz, Kevin Cox

Researchers are planning additional developments to improve the signal sensitivity of the Rydberg spectrum analyzer, with the aim of surpassing existing state-of-the-art technology.

“Integrating the Rydberg analyzer into a field-testable device still requires considerable physics and engineering effort,” says Cox. “One of the first steps is to understand how to maintain and improve the performance of the device as the sensor size decreases. The Army has emerged as a leading developer of Rydberg sensors and this future. We hope that more cutting-edge research will be brought about as soon as the technological concept is realized. “

