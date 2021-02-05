Find out about “activist” Mia Khalifa and all her social media activities





Mia Khalifa suddenly came into the limelight for her “activity” on social media to support Indian farmers against new farming methods until she became known to the world as a former porn star. In her post, Mia shared a photo of the protest and expressed a serious shock to the series of events in Delhi.

“What about human rights abuses ?! Did they disconnect the internet around New Delhi ?! # FarmersProtest,” Mia Khalifa said in the caption of her post. She also shared a photo of a protest seen by a man holding a placard stating “Stop killing peasants!”

But this is not the first time she has shown activity. In the age of the Internet, Mia Harifa has been doing social media activities for some time. Mia Khalifa has become an important activist for social and political justice. Social media influencers first got a bad reputation from the fight against the porn industry where she worked for a while.

Mia has a large social media fan. Instagram has more than 22 million followers, while Twitter has 3.5 million followers on social media influencers.

This is part of Mia Harifa’s social media activities, which have gained a lot of popularity among netizens.

Support for upset Indian farmers

Mia Khalifa reiterated her support for India’s upset farmers on Friday, saying, “I want to make sure I’ve actually regained consciousness and thank you for your concerns, though unnecessary, though in a heart suit. , Standing with the farmers. ” She tweeted this with a sign of love.

Lebanon support

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, this former Lebanese-American pornstar may be involved in the crisis her country is facing recently. Khalifa did everything he could to increase support for the victims of the Beirut explosion. Her motto was to raise money and raise her voice to help the country.

In a lazy year, Khalifa decided to auction her infamous glasses to raise money. (She wore them in most porn videos.) All of the proceeds were for the Lebanese Red Cross to help victims of the recent Beirut explosion in 2020.

“Black Lives Matter”

As an immigrant from Yemen, Khalifa has always been a voice on racial issues and is a strong supporter of “Black Lives Matter”.

Fight the porn industry

Harifa’s tragic experience in the porn industry left the fight against Bangbros. Bang Bros has broken contracts many times and Khalifa is allegedly petitioning to remove all porn videos from its website. Khalifa is very open about misleading contracts with Bang Bros Online.

Mia has been trying to make people aware of how the porn industry isn’t taking women’s consent seriously,

