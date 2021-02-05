Chrome blocks popular extensions Malware excellent suspender





Photo: Mark Renihan (AP)

Google has reportedly blocked the popular extension The Great Suspender and removed it from the Chrome Web Store as containing malware. But if you’re one of the many users who rely on Tab Manager to keep your browser running smoothly, don’t go crazy yet. Thanks to the workaround revealed by the extension community, it may be possible to recover lost tabs.

On Thursday, users began receiving notifications that Great Suspender was disabled due to the inclusion of malware. The extension was installed more than 2 million times before it was disabled, so I forced a tab that I’m not currently using to sleep and replaced it with a gray screen until I restarted with a simple click back. Was there. That way, you can keep countless tabs open, even if Google’s browser occupies memory on your device and doesn’t have the potential for performance degradation.

But I hear some of you ask, you couldn’t reduce the tabs that are generally open, and does that also solve the problem? And on top of that, my 4 dozen tabs of articles I’ll probably never read and I keep that logic for myself, thank you very much.

Last year, the Great Suspenders were put under new control, and it seems that the problem has just begun. Its creator, Dean Oemcke, sold the extension to an unknown third party in June, and subsequent version updates, according to Register, put almost all types of code on the user’s device without the user’s consent. It contained an exploit that could be used to run quietly. Microsoft Edge has already kicked The Great Suspender out of the expansion market following the discovery of this exploit, but now Google seems to be following suit.

If you’re using an extension and you’re trying to recover a disabled tab, you’re in luck. The extension community has found a promising, albeit a nasty workaround for resurrecting lost tabs. Go to your browser history, go to chrome: // history in your browser, or press Ctrl-H and search for extension ID: klbibkeccnjlkjkiokjodocebajanakg.

This will show you all the interrupted tabs, and at the end of each result, a very long URL will be the actual address of the opened tab. If you remove all Jiblish before that, the URL of the page you were viewing should remain. So if the URL starts with https: //, you can delete everything before it to get the URL of the paused tab.

That’s tedious, but it’s better than just RIP on all the tabs I had before the extension was disabled. The developers of Google and The Great Suspenders did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’s request for comment.

