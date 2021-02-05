Cade Janus Description: All characters allegedly stolen by Activision and others





Activision, Infinity Ward, and Major League Gaming were recently brought to Texas court in a copyright infringement proceeding filed by writer and photographer Clayton Haugen. Plaintiffs claim that the character he once created, named “Cade Janus,” is copyrighted by the same character as Mara on the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. ..

(Photo: Screenshot: Youtube video by Yanrique)

To make things stand out, the characters played in both Cade Janus and Mara are the same real people, Alex Zedra, Twitch Streamer, and social media personalities.

The character “Cade Janus” was once created by Hogen on the pitch of the “November Renaissance” movie a few years ago. This was when he hired Zedra as a model for his concept pitch. He succeeded in showing a cyberware SF short film around 2017.

Haugen claims that similar looks and photos are copyrighted from Cade Janus characters.

According to TorrentFreak, Haugen has filed a lawsuit in which an exact photo of Cade Janus was used in the brainstorming process of Mara’s character creation. It is said to have been placed on the wall of the Infinity Ward studio. The full text of the complaint can be found here.

In the proceedings, plaintiffs further allege that Activision, Infinity Ward, and Major League Gaming deliberately used the same resources that were used during the filming of Zedra’s Cade Janus. Besides hiring the same model, the company hired the same make-up artist who was told to “make the talent exactly as in the photo of Cade Janus in Hogen.” See the photo of the complaint below.

(Photo: Screenshot: Case 2: 21-cv-00035 Public Complaint File) “The following image shows the similarity between Haugen’s Cade Janus photo and Case 2: 21-cv-00035 defendant’s in-game character copy. I am. “

Things don’t seem to get any better when Zedra is asked by Hogen himself to borrow exactly the same clothes and accessories that were fused into the creation of the character Cade Janus.

As Kotaku points out, this allegation was not intended to infringe Mara’s appearance or appearance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Even the photos used in the November Renaissance and the game were very similar.

November Renaissance Creator believes he is eligible for relief from Activision, Infinity Ward and Major Leaguegaming

The game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” generated over $ 1 billion in revenue and $ 731 in revenue. If you use the same model, the same gear, and the same makeup in two different projects, things will quickly become similar. .. However, the situation was brought to court because Hogen believes that “all financial remedies, including all benefits resulting from the defendant’s infringement, are entitled to the maximum recovery to the extent permitted.” ing.

Now that the defendants are trying to protect their income, and Hogen wants a sufficient amount of bailout, the parties are still trying to raise their eyebrows in court. It is no exaggeration to say that proceedings are taking place where there is money. However, the court has not yet decided on the issue.

