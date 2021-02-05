What Google recruiters look for in their tech resume





Jeremy Ong, Google’s tech recruiter, and his colleague Lizi Lopez have created a video that provides Google’s advice on technical and non-technical resumes. Leet Resumes creates a free resume for experienced engineers, so you can share and compare Google’s advice, show where you’re primarily lined up, and appeal your resume to non-Google employers. Indicates where you need to. Given our focus, focus well on how this advice applies to experienced technical or engineering professionals.

With three exceptions, Google recruiters’ advice is consistent with Leet Resumes’ advice. I’ll explain why their advice is so accurate, where we differ, and why (Google’s method isn’t for everyone). In addition, the documentation details the design choices.

First, Jeremy and Rigi make sure the format is simple and the design, font, size, and spacing are consistent so that resume reviewers can easily scan and find information quickly. please.

This sounds like obvious advice, but many engineers complicate resumes with colors, columns, graphics, multiple fonts, font colors, and font sizes, which makes it a great deal for resume readers. I’m burdened. It’s better to be simple.

They continue, please include your contact information and email at the top.No need to include objective statements [or] reference. Use consistent format and structure bullets throughout your resume, rather than long paragraphs.

Keep your resume within 2 pages for your engineering role. And perhaps the most important tip we have overall is to always check for typos.

I agree with all of this advice at Leet. Bullets and quick-scannable text are much better than long paragraphs. How readers take it will resume in 2021.

For resume length, we recommend one page of documentation if you have less than 10 years of experience and two pages if you have more than 10 years of experience.

Although typos may seem like a small problem, many engineering managers have learned that engineers who pay attention to resumes don’t pay attention to code either. Check it wisely and very carefully.

Lizi and Jeremy continue. It’s also important to list your GitHub profile and other prominent open source work that contributes to the open source community, is passionate about what you’re doing, and aims to improve your skills.

I agree that I must include the Github link in my contact information and not LinkedIn (irrelevant because it is a subset of my resume information).

Jeremy and Rigi further comment that experience should make up the bulk of your resume.

Another obvious point is that perhaps the most popular formats online, including those at the top of Google search results for software engineering resume templates, break this good advice. These complex formats often push the experience section into just 25% of the available surface area of ​​your resume. Again, it’s better to be simple.

Google Duo Sharing: List all the latest experiences first, then newest. Includes employers, job titles, and dates employed in all jobs in monthly format. Keep the bullet description concise and clear, streamline bullets that spill just one or two words on the next line, and maximize space.

Again, we agree and the resumes we create for experienced engineers follow these same guidelines. Conciseness and clarity are usually a problem for engineers to write their own resumes, and Leet is a great help in cutting out words, phrases, and even whole bullets that don’t advance the story.

For each bullet point, use action words such as create, design, debug, negotiate, develop, and manage to help your resume reader understand your skills and experience easily and quickly.

Leet goes a step further and uses success verbs (verbs that indicate how work has produced success) rather than management and development verbs that focus on obligations and responsibilities rather than outcomes. recommend to.

It is important to focus on the results and impact of your work, so instead of writing a long description, list the indicators and examples briefly. Google values ​​data and wants you to know how to apply it when talking about outcomes. Use data and compare or average to provide context.

To ensure that you focus on the results and impacts in this section, we recommend that you use this useful framework that achieves X as measured by Y by running Z.

Google is exactly right on this advice-use data, numbers, and metrics to explain your results. Instead of writing that the page load time has been reduced, write that the page load time has been reduced from 700ms to 322ms. The numbers make your achievements look more realistic and more compelling.

Lizi goes on to look at some examples of different types of experiences.

This example is especially useful when applying for a technical or engineering role. Rebuilding the API will increase server query response time by 15%.

This concisely conveys the impact of the data and conveys the skill. In this case, we’re rebuilding the API, but it could be an experience like adding new hardware, improving algorithms, caching answers, implementing machine learning, and so on.

Three cheers to Google about making this point very effective. Your technical resume must include numbers.

Some good points from the Google people before we get into disagreement.

Include relevant leadership positions, awards, college honors, scholarships, or other types of awards.

Remember that recognition indicates that someone else thought you were good, valuable, and successful. Including these external validations will help show that your career progress has already been approved by others-a good sign for your future boss.

Also, when applying for a technical or engineering role, be sure to include the programming language used in bold for each project you include.

This is Google’s own advice, and it feels like it’s targeting junior engineers where specific language experience is important in hiring. As your engineering career progresses, you lose the details of language selection and deployment, and feature assessments dominate larger architectural issues.

Now you agree with everything Google has to say, right? They are perfect, aren’t they? Well, it’s not perfect. Here are some useful tips for candidates who haven’t applied for Google. In particular:

PDF format is recommended.

As shared in a mega-interview with the CEO of a resume analysis company and a technical expert, PDFs may be rendered in a graphic format that avoids understanding the company’s HR system. MS Word, Google Docs, or even .txt should take precedence over PDF.

List your programming languages ​​at the top of your resume and make sure you are comfortable interviewing in those languages.

In contrast to most other technical resume advice, Google suggests putting your programming language on top of your resume. To be honest, I don’t know how realistic this advice is for most experienced programmers. LeetResumes puts your technology at the bottom of your resume.

To give just two examples, the technologies listed by two LetResumes users today are:

Example 1

Languages: Javascript, Typescript, HTML, CSS, SQL, Python, Java

Framework / Library: Express, NestJS, React, Redux, Cypress, Jest, Selenium, ReactNative, Node.js

Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, TypeORM, Mongoose

Certification: Certified Scrum Master

Example 2

Languages: Python, Terraform, Java, JavaScript, SQL, HTML, Bash, CSS

Tools: AWS Services, Git, Jenkins, Docker, Postgres, Camunda (BPM Engine), Gradle, Maven

Libraries / frameworks: SQLAlchemy, boto3, JUnit, Pytest, Spring / Spring Boot

Others: Node.js, SocketCluster, REST API, Dreamfactory

One of these technical experts puts the technology at the top of their resume without violating the key formatting rules that both Leet and Google advocate for work experience and placement of expert summaries. It seems impossible or impractical.

And finally, their advice on customizing resumes for each job is simply not accurate. A big tip here is to read the job description and find out which language it uses. Writing a resume for a particular job description can be a bit tedious, but it really helps to make your application stand out. You can also make keywords related to job descriptions bold and italic to emphasize related skills and experiences.

As with all users, there is a difference between what tech recruiters believe and what they actually do. Given the amount of time spent reviewing resumes, only the absolutely most relevant keywords are considered-perhaps 2 or 3, sometimes even 6. However, it will never be dozens.

Leet’s resume lists all the technologies you’re familiar with and all the key achievements. So, if your well-structured, thorough, well-thought-out resume doesn’t yet have those 2-6 keywords, are you really fit for the job?

It’s very unlikely that your primary resume is really missing important keywords that you can add to your secondary resume to catch the eye of your recruiters, so you need to customize multiple resumes with keywords. there is no.

We hope you enjoyed this review of the advice that Google recruiters have on their technical resumes. If you want Leet to write your CV for free, sign up. You can also read the stories of other engineers-there is a reason why users love us!

