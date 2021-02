Podcast: Back to School-CEO of Nutrition Innnovation on the Transition of Sugar Technology from MNC to Start-ups

Sugar reduction and remixing is a very hot topic in today’s APAC F & B industry with heightened health awareness, and many new companies are using new technologies and sweeteners in the hope of addressing this issue. Has appeared. However, Nutrition Innovation is taking a very different approach by focusing on making sugar itself healthier for consumption.

Why you chose to work on improving sugar rather than looking for something new [potentially better] An alternative sweetener is because we need a solution that can scale very quickly given the health problems we face, Godfrey told FoodNavigator-Asia.

New, new sweeteners and foods can take years to get FDA approval, years to market, and millions of dollars to build a factory.Number of people affected [by the sugar overconsumption issue] What if the industry takes 20 to 30 to 40 years to solve a problem?

So look back at sugar itself, a really popular ingredient in the food industry, and find out what the problem really is. [would be a way to] Solve problems and save lives faster.

Prior to Nutrition Innovation, Godfrey spent more than 20 years in the marketing and communications industry, leading large companies such as Young & Rubicam and Publicis as presidents or CEOs of Asia, so he decided to move to leading food technology startups. Needed some adjustment.

Moving to the role of CEO of Food Technology and Innovation in the 20-30 years of marketing and communication allows you to acquire and maintain many of the skills you have learned, such as talent management and product marketing. I found out that there is. He said he would return to school.

[Ive] I had to learn a lot to fully understand the product [from a food science] Perspectives on pharmacology and bioactive compounds-as an entrepreneur in a start-up company [even as CEO] There is space to leverage existing skills, but there is also this part where you need to continue learning.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you run a large organization with 35 offices and 2,000 employees, you’re moving from a corporate life to a startup life, despite the size and resources. Means. [means] The process or system that guides you no longer exists, so you need to build it from scratch.

Godfrey also emphasized the importance of humility in entrepreneurship and ensured that he learned from every failure.

If you study the market and believe you know exactly what you’re doing, but there are people who present your idea to others and don’t buy it, just sit down Make sure you understand and learn what you did wrong, rather than claiming you right. If they miss the point, maybe other people are missing the point, he said. I advised.

Listen to the podcast above for more information.

