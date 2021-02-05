Google union claims workers quarreled over wages





Google and Google’s contractors broke federal law by prohibiting workers from discussing wages with each other. The newly formed union claimed in the first complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.

Contractor Adecco Group also alleged that workers were suspended for complaining about the alleged ban, a complaint filed Thursday. The National Labor Relations Act protects workers’ right to discuss wages.

Google and Adecco did not immediately answer questions about complaints that identified them together as workers’ employers.

Named after Google’s parent company, Alphabet Workers Union complains that contract workers have been subject to “rules that prohibit employees from discussing wages with each other” at a Google data center in a South Carolina data center. Insist in. In late January, employee Shannonwaite claimed to have been subject to retaliatory suspension after his boss asked her about a personal Facebook post stating that he would support the new union launched in early January. doing.

In a news release Thursday, the union said, “When the same boss started asking why some workers hadn’t received the promised bonus before, an electronic message telling them not to discuss wages with their colleagues. Was sent. “

Headquartered in Mountain View, Google employs more than 130,000 temporary and contract workers worldwide, compared to 123,000 full-time employees, the New York Times reported in May.

Silicon Valley digital advertising and internet search giants have faced recent employee backlash over allegations of sexual misconduct, contracts with the Pentagon, and plans to launch a censored search engine in China. doing.

The union “unifies full-time employees, temporary employees, vendors and contractors” in its promotional materials, stating that it has about 800 members.

