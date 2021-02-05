Experts request eviction data





Supporters of housing and local governments have pointed out that the US government itself has very little eviction data and is calling for the collection and disclosure of federal eviction data.

Specifically, the call was made in a recent article by CityLab by Yulya Panfil, director of the New America Land and Housing Future Program, and Lauren Lowery, director of the National Urban League’s Housing and Community Development program. It was done.

As the Biden administration extended the national eviction moratorium until the end of March, conversations began on the increase in federal eviction data. One of the central points of this work is that local government agencies and adjoining organizations need better data on where these evictions may occur in order to address the ever-growing number of eviction applications. about it.

“City leaders need detailed real-time information if they want to crack down on landlords who are evacuating tenants illegally, or if they want to fairly distribute the billions of dollars of rental assistance that flows down from the federal government.” They write. “If we are serious about stopping the tsunami, which is expected to cause evictions when the moratorium is lifted, we must have the resources to fight in the city.”

New America recently discovered that only one of the three counties in the United States does not have access to annual eviction figures.

Increased data and specificity is required as local government cultures continue to change, with leaders increasingly making decisions based on specific and timely data. In essence, the lack of eviction data is in stark contrast to many of today’s local governance approaches, which increasingly rely on vast amounts of data.

Open source tools track the first 100 days of the mayor of Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott has created an open source tool to track the progress of his administration over the first 100 days.

The creation of this tool takes place after Scott has convened more than 250 people to join his transition team. This group included community leaders, teachers, advocates, youth, artists, business owners and other residents. The idea was to help Mayor Scott make short-term and long-term recommendations for the next four years.

A review of the plan’s mayoral executive team resulted in an initiative called the 100-day action, which consisted of 58 specific actions. Open source tools aim to track the progress of these actions and categorize them into three categories: completed, in progress, and not yet started. These actions are also divided into six priority areas: building public safety, ensuring Baltimore equity, prioritizing young people, building public trust, restoring COVID-19, and responsible management of urban resources. included.

It’s all bright and color-coded, making it easy to use. This tool was built by the Baltimore Performance and Innovation Office.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Releases Open Data Policy Report

Baton Rouge, Louisiana has released a new open data policy report that covers the city’s efforts in the region last year and anticipates the 2021 expansion plan.

Called the 2020 Open Data Policy Report, this document is produced annually by the Information Services Department of Baton Rouge. This report was produced as part of Baton Rouge’s Open Data Policy obligations approved in late 2017.

The full report can be found on the city’s website.

Houston appears to hire a new chief data officer

Finally, Houston is considering hiring a Chief Data Officer / Enterprise Data Officer and is currently posting new job listings.

The position is in the Information Technology Services Division of Houston and is an executive level position. This role is described as “responsible for corporate governance and the use of information as an asset through data processing, analytics, data mining, information trading, and other means.”

Stakeholders can apply online.

