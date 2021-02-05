Google payments to bug hunters hit new highs





More than 660 researchers from 62 countries have been rewarded for reporting bugs in Chrome, Android, and other Google technologies.

Last year, Google paid a $ 6.7 million bounty to security researchers around the world who discovered vulnerabilities in Chrome, Android and other Google technologies.

This is the highest amount Google has paid under the Vulnerability Research Program (VRP) since it started in 2010. In fact, the rewards paid in 2020 are almost double the $ 3.4 million paid to bug hunters in 2019.

Researchers who revealed a vulnerability in Chrome raised about one-third ($ 2.1 million) of the total rewards Google distributed last year. That’s 83% more than the company paid for finding a bug in Chrome in 2019.

Much of that increase is due to Google’s decision to increase rewards for researchers who discover Chrome vulnerabilities. In July 2019, the company tripled the minimum amount available on Chrome VRP from $ 5,000 to $ 15,000. We also raised the maximum prize for high quality bug reports with an exploit of $ 15,000 to $ 30,000.

With a similar increase in compensation for Android vulnerabilities, Google paid security researchers about $ 1.74 million last year. Google’s VRP team has also received as many as 13 exploit submissions for Android bugs. Among them, Google Thursday described it as a one-click remote exploit targeting recent Android devices, etc. in a preview version of Android 11. Google has also rewarded researchers who have discovered vulnerabilities in other technologies such as Google Play and V8.

In addition to the award for finding vulnerabilities, Google also rewarded researchers who reported that the company described the product as “risk of abuse.” For example, Google points out how it allows someone to manipulate the rating of a list on Google Maps by submitting a sufficient number of fake reviews. According to Google, in 2020 we received twice as many fraud risk reports as in 2019. This report helped identify more than 100 potential abuse issues in 60 products in 2020.

In 2020, a total of 662 researchers from 62 countries received bug incentives from Google. The highest prize for one bug last year was $ 132,500.

Increasing popularity Google’s VRP is similar to other crowdsourced bug hunting programs launched in recent years by many other companies or managed by organizations such as Bugcrowd and HackerOne. Many believe that such programs provide a relatively cost-effective way to discover security issues with products and services that organizations may otherwise have missed.

Security experts also like the fact that bug bounty programs such as Google’s VRP provide bug hunters with a legitimate way to monetize their efforts. The considerable rewards they sometimes have available under these programs are sufficient incentives for bug hunters to responsibly report bug findings rather than attempting to sell the information to third parties. I believe.

The list of top bug bounty programs on the platform released by HackerOne last year shows that many large companies are benefiting from these programs. For example, when HackerOne published the list from February 2014 to June 2020, Verizon paid security researchers more than $ 9.4 million and resolved more than 5,200 reports received from them.

In addition, in less than two years with the HackerOne program, PayPal paid a bug bounty of approximately $ 2.8 million and resolved 755 reports. In five years, Uber also resolved 1,466 reports received from vulnerability researchers and paid $ 2.1 million. Other companies on HackerOne’s list of top bug bounty programs include Intel, Twitter, and GitLab.

Jai Vijayan is an experienced technology reporter with over 20 years of experience in IT trade journalism. He was recently the lead editor of Computerworld and addressed the issues of information security and data privacy in publications.During his 20 years … see full bio

Recommended reading:

Other insights

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos