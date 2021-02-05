Poll: Buy an advanced Apple mixed reality headset with two 8K displays for $ 3,000?





Rumors have been around for the new Apple VR headset, but earlier today, a report from The Information provided new details about this future device, including specifications, pricing, and drawings based on internal rendering. I did. Now I would like to know if I will pay $ 3,000 for such a device.

Bloomberg revealed last year that Apple has two strategies for augmented reality devices. The company is reportedly developing new glasses focused on different devices for AR content and VR interactions. Today’s leak is related to VR devices. VR devices are actually defined by information sources as “mixed reality headsets”.

The mixed reality headset developed by Apple includes more than 12 cameras for tracking hand movements and displaying real-world video to the people wearing them, as well as ultra-high resolution 8K. It is equipped with advanced technology for tracking the display and eye tracking.According to those who know the device directly, technology

Earlier rumors have suggested that Apple’s new VR headsets wouldn’t be cheap because such devices are difficult to assemble, and they also require special and advanced components to provide an immersive experience. With two 8K displays and an advanced sensor that tracks eye movements, it’s hard to expect an affordable one.

But according to today’s report from The Information, Apple is considering the price of the product internally at $ 3,000, which is definitely higher than we imagined. Everything could change until Apple officially announces the new VR headset, but competitors like Microsoft Hololens can cost as much as $ 3,500.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft is targeting Hololens to professionals such as doctors and engineers rather than regular users. So you can expect a similar approach from Apple with the new VR device.

Would you like to buy an advanced mixed reality headset from Apple for $ 3,000 based on leaked specs and rumors about what you can do with this product? If not, what is the ideal price for this device?

Let us know in the polls and comments section below.

Read again:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos