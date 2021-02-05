Is a smart city an euphemism for old-fashioned surveillance?





Almost a decade after the “smart city” movement, observers in the areas of planning, transportation and privacy are looking critically at technology in search of problems to solve.

Julia Thane, founder of the Urban Movement Lab, helping to lead mobility innovations within the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, said the smart city project could become “just an old watch”. Often.

“So we want to incorporate elements of smart cities,” TEIN said in a comment at the panel of the Micromobility World Conference last week. “I don’t think the concept is the same as it was introduced seven years ago, or at any time.”

Citing a controversy over the $ 30 million smart streetlight program in San Diego, residents argue that police stations are often granted access to video footage collected from cameras mounted on lights, mobility conferences. The speaker took a suspicious view of the “smart city.” Has evolved in urban planning, innovation, and the lexicon, a general concept of what constitutes a modern city.

“‘Smart city’ is an almost impossible term,” said David Zipper, a visiting scholar at Harvard Kennedy School’s Taubman State and Local Government Centers, during the meeting.

“What is” smart “? That’s what you want. That’s a good thing, of course — it’s smart, ”he added.

Zipper and colleagues argue that technology and innovation are not aimed at making cities work better and more efficiently.

If the smart city application is addressing a particular city problem that technology can solve, Zipper said that’s all, but draws a line to products that aren’t addressing the immediate problem.

“… When you start talking about’smart streetlights’, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s the product you’re looking for a problem with.”

In September, the San Diego City Council pressed the pause button on the smart streetlight program by turning off the camera under pressure from social justice activists. When it comes to privacy, experts often argue that cities lack policy guardrails to narrowly adjust their smart city applications against overkill.

“The way we actually use big data doesn’t really encourage our way of governing democracy,” Lillian Coral, a former Chief Data Officer of the City of Los Angeles, said in an interview. Government technology in June 2020.

“And I think that’s a big tension. In many ways, I think cities need access to more data, more data that is actually available, in order to make better decisions. I believe, but the challenge is that I don’t think they have fully developed a vision of how to use that data, “says Coral.

According to experts, not all innovations are technology, and in order to be truly smart, cities just have to stick to the basics.

“If you can think of one really smart thing the Biden administration can do with the Secretary of Transportation [Pete] Butigeg is about to be installed, so if you do, you’ll have a sidewalk construction Marshall Plan. I think it will start to guide us where we really need to be able to be without a car, “Zipper said.

Janette Sadik-Khan, chair of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), repeated a similar low-tech message.

“It’s not the technology that matters, it’s what technology enables,” says Sadiq Khan. “The important thing is not to have a cooler, smarter car, bike or scooter. To have a better city. And I think we need to rethink what we need for our transportation infrastructure. , Update our city hardware. Those physical bus lanes and bike lanes, and better walkways. “

Looking for the latest government technology news? Subscribe to the GT newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos