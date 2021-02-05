Silent Hill composer makes fun of new project fans “I want to hear”





In a recent interview, Silent Hill and Contra composer Akira Yamaoka is teasing that he plans to announce a new project this summer and thinks it’s the one people want to hear.

In an interview with the YouTube channel AI Hub, Yamaoka seemed to talk about his latest work as a composer for The Medium. But when asked if there were any other projects he was working on, Yamaoka replied that the announcement was likely to happen this summer. Moreover, it can be a big deal for fans.

I think Mr. Yamaoka has heard through an interpreter that it will be announced this summer, and that’s what you want to hear.

Don’t chop up the words here. Yamaoka is most famous for the works of the Silent Hill series, which was an original member of the Konami Team Silent Development Team. The new Silent Hill game has been popular in internet rumor factories for years since Hideo Kojima’s cancellation, and it’s easy for fans to want to know more.

In the years since PT was shelved, there have been several rumors about a new Silent Hill game under development. In 2020, a prominent leaker revealed that two Silent Hill games could be under development. One is called Soft Reboot and the other is an episode game similar to the Telltale title.

Akihiro Ito, the original team silent art director, also tweeted that he is working on a new work as a core member in 2020, and hopes that the title will not be canceled. This last line was interpreted as a reference to PT, which made many believe that Ito was making fun of the new Silent Hill game.

However, Keiichiro Toyama, a team silent director and former Sony Japan member, recently left Sony to set up a bokeh game studio with Gravity Rush designers Junya Okura and Kazunobu Sato.

According to an interview with IGN Japan, the Toyamas project is said to be the title of a horror action adventure.

Meanwhile, Konami confirmed that it had not closed its game development business after the company shuffled, and said that in the past it has always evaluated its entire IP portfolio for future game development.

The situation is very unconfirmed at this point, so if you want to suppress your hopes, assume Yamaoka is talking about restarting the new ESPN MLS Game Night.

Matt TM Kim is an IGN reporter. You can contact @lawoftd on Twitter.

