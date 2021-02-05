Innovative technology promises a solution to toxic utility poles





Leakage of toxic chemicals from nearby utility poles can be minimized with new technology.

A couple at Seal Beach say the high-tech collars set up by the Orange County company made them more comfortable with toxic utility poles near their homes after preventing further leakage of toxic chemicals to the sidewalks.

Homeowner Howard Weiss complains to the city that he and his wife are leaking chemicals from pole to the ground around the pole in the alley between 6th and 7th Avenues. Said said.

The dark chemical puddle at the bottom of the pole is not only unsightly, but also potentially dangerous, Weiss said. These chemicals can invade the groundwater supply.

According to Mrs. Weiss, many children passed by and got chemicals from the puddle of their feet, so they decided to act. She said they first contacted the city, which apparently reached out to Edison, Southern California.

Blake Ward, chairman and founder of AIRTech Innovation (Advanced Innovative Recovery Technologies, Inc.), the same Paul Orange County manufacturer after the installation and cleanup of the Seal Beach Pilot Project, said Weiss’s concerns due to chemicals. Said that he understood. Very toxic on all utility poles.

Ward said his company is working with Edison to develop a solution to fix the most toxic poles.

He said that the most abundant chemical in the poison pole is pentachlorophenal, or more commonly called penta. According to Ward, penta is the result of mixing carbonic acid with P9 crude to produce a compound that kills fungi and termites and protects the poles.

He said that the preservative soups used in these poles are 63% penta, 16% arsenical (copper chromium arsenical or CCA), 16% coal tar cleosort, 3%, copper naphthenate, and 1 In particular, he said that it is composed of% ammonia copper arsenate or ammonia copper zinc, more than 0.4 (4/10) pounds per cubic foot of toxic substances protect them before installation. Said to be injected into the pole to do. That’s an average of £ 70-100. Of preservatives for each pole. These chemicals slowly leached out of the pole and, if not properly insulated, fall into a puddle.

AIRTech co-founder Tim Woodward said utility poles using wooden poles (telephone poles and utility poles) have led some homeowners to leak these preservatives and pesticides near their homes. He said he was having a big problem because he was uncomfortable.

He said a test conducted by the EPA 30 years ago estimated that children exposed to penta-contaminated soil from utility poles were 220 times more likely to develop cancer. Woodward said the penta killed organisms up to eight feet from the utility pole and was highly toxic. For birds, mammals and aquatic organisms. In addition, exposure to penta can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, and even cause cancer, he said.

To solve this problem, Ward has the ability of AIRTech to absorb toxic hydrocarbons but not water, trapping and absorbing toxic polar chemicals before they reach the ground. He said he created a unique non-toxic color made of specially blended foam. The first step is to install a special collar to prevent the preservatives from reaching the ground, the second step is to use a natural cleaner to clean the area of ​​the ground around the pole. is.

AIRTechs’ unique color is made from non-toxic BeBetter Foam, Ward says it’s a toxic chemical that absorbs 14 times its weight.

Once the collar is attached, the penta will be absorbed by the collar as it drips off the pole, making it impossible to find a way to the ground. He said Seal Beach Pole is a pilot project to test the company’s proprietary technology.

According to Ward, other mixed, non-toxic chemicals are used to scrub the concrete around the poles to remove existing traces of penta that have leached into the ground. After final installation and cleaning by the contractor, Mr. Weiss said it was near Paul. The house looks much better. He said the technology installed around Paul seems to be working.

Following the success of the Seal Beach project, Ward said he is working with Edison engineers and local governments to develop plans to use AIRTechs’ two-step solution to neutralize all poles.

Ideally, he said, harmful chemicals in utility poles, especially those in beach blocks, should be prevented from reaching the ground. The puddle of those toxins was washed away by the rain and swept into the sea, Ward said.

There are more than 4 million utility poles in California and more than 150 million utility poles nationwide. According to Ward, the company is currently working with Edison to neutralize the most problematic poles in Southern California.

BeBetterFoam has also been adopted in a variety of industries, including in partnership with Motion Industries, managing Disneyland’s unique hydraulic challenges when the park is up and running to prevent leak shutdowns, he said. Told.

