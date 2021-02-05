Google resolves payment and employment bias proceedings for $ 3.8 million





Google has agreed to pay approximately $ 3.8 million to settle allegations of systematic compensation and employment discrimination in California and Washington workplaces. According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), more than 5,500 current employees and job seekers will receive payments under a mediation agreement.

The Federal Office for Compliance Programs (OFCCP) of the Ministry of Labor revealed wage gaps for female software engineers during regular compliance reviews, the agency said on February 1. place. Google did not admit cheating, but agreed to resolve the allegations.

“Wage discrimination remains a systematic issue,” said OFCCP director Jenny Yang. “Employers must carry out regular wage equity audits to ensure that compensation schemes promote equal opportunity.”

Early resolution

“The US Department of Labor acknowledges Google’s willingness to participate in reconciliation talks and reach an early resolution,” said OFCCP Regional Director Jane Sur. Under the $ 3.8 million mediation agreement, 2,565 female employees who said OFCCP was subject to wage discrimination will be given approximately $ 1.35 million in repayments and interest. In addition, $ 1.23 million will be paid to 1,757 unemployed women and 1,219 Asian job seekers. The remaining $ 1.25 million will be allocated to the adjustment of equal work and equal wages for the next five years for engineering employees at certain major facilities. Google has also agreed to review its recruitment and compensation policies and practices and make enhancements for future compliance.

Google “is committed to diversity and fairness”

The OFCCP investigation included allegations from 2014 to 2017. Google said it has conducted an internal wage equity analysis over the last eight years. A spokeswoman believes that “everyone should be paid based on their work, not who they are, and that they should make a large investment to make the process of employment and compensation fair and equitable. “. “We are pleased to continue working to resolve this issue related to the 2014-2017 audit complaints, diversity and fairness, and to help people do their best. “

Some workers form unions

In recent years, Google has faced backlash from some employees and contractors who claim they haven’t properly dealt with discrimination and harassment complaints. Some workers have formed the Alphabet Workers Union for employees, temporary workers, contractors and vendors of Google and other affiliates of its parent company Alphabet Inc.

Implementation of salary audit

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against racial inequality, economic and social justice issues are of paramount importance to employers, and these issues give employers wage practices for impartiality. It may encourage you to review it. Employment lawyers say auditing is an important part of the equal pay for equal work initiative. If wage inequality cannot be justified under federal and state law, employers must take steps to correct the discrepancy.

Reducing employment bias

Unconscious bias can play a major role in the hiring process, but there are steps that employers can take to recognize and reduce bias. Here are seven practical ways employers can reduce bias in the hiring process.

