COVID-Cleaning Robot, GPS Anomaly Detector Top DOT SME Wish List





Artificial intelligence to inspect, repair, and disinfect transport vehicles and robots that can independently decontaminate these and other travel assets is a series of research solutions that the Ministry of Transport is exploring through its latest SME innovation research program. It’s one of the concepts.

On Thursday, the agency solicits the first phase of the 2021 SBIR effort to offer smaller entities fresh suggestions for innovative ideas to meet complex federal R & D needs. I called. This follows the pre-solicitation that started last month.

Authorities documented that the offer needed to demonstrate a sound approach to investigating important transport-related scientific or engineering issues, and the study improved some aspects of the country’s transport system or DOT or Enhanced functionality for that subcomponent.

A large, mobility-focused institution is currently one of 11 capable of implementing SBIR programs based on the government’s competitive awards. The program aims to stimulate low-risk, high-tech innovation and facilitate the commercialization of products that meet the needs of the federal government.

In this particular Phase I work of 2021, the Ministry of Transport will fund proposals covering a variety of research topics, up to $ 150,000 per piece, and the resulting contract will run for six months. Is expected. Only those who successfully complete the first phase can apply for the second phase. Research and demonstrations on several topics in the next round could be funded up to $ 1 million.

The fields of research are organized by solicitation under the six governing bodies of DOT. For example, the Federal Department of Public Transport is looking for ways to use AI to get a huge number of transport vehicles to function properly. We are also looking for research and prototypes of autonomous robots that can be used to disinfect and decontaminate bus, train and other transportation assets and facilities.

Such self-propelled washers have proven to be particularly useful in modern times, and agency recruitment reduces the risk of robots being used in the transportation industry and exposed to transport riders and operators. It points out that there is a possibility. [are] Especially relevant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOT pipeline and Dangerous Goods Safety Control Agency are calling for innovation in lithium-ion battery packages to reduce the potential for fires in transit. One of the requirements of the Federal Automobile Carrier Safety Administration is a proof of concept for developing automated deployments. Mechanism of traffic warning device for commercial autonomous vehicles. He points out that self-driving cars also rely heavily on reliable and accurate GPS, and the Federal Highway Administration is working with potential partners to provide a low-cost, robust receiver that can detect GPS signal anomalies. We also confirmed that we are aiming to develop reference hardware.

Research across them and other government agencies also includes the development of equipment for assessing the impact of pavements containing additives that present environmental issues, equipment for measuring driver readiness, and more.

DOT will hold a pre-offer webinar on February 11th for those considering participating in the SBIR program. The deadline for submitting the proposal is March 8.

