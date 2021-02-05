Google’s Pixel smartphone for measuring heart rate and breathing, other droids coming soon The Register





Google has announced that its Pixel Android phone will soon be able to measure a user’s heart rate and breathing rate.

The Pixel smartphone uses the Google Fit app to place the user’s head and upper torso with the front camera of the smartphone in view and measure breathing when breathing normally.

Heart rate is measured when the user places his finger on the rear-facing camera lens of the phone.

According to Google, new features are made possible by increasingly powerful sensors and advances in computer vision, which track small physical signals such as chest movements at the pixel level for respiratory and heart rate fingers. Measures subtle changes in color. Percentage.

Megacorp states that it has conducted a clinical study to confirm that the data generated by Fit and Pixels is valid. We also made sure that the code recognizes factors such as lighting, skin color, and age to help everyone.

Smartwatches will win the consumer technology sector in the first quarter of 2020 as locked-down people challenge the fight against corona carbs.read more

If you like something like this but don’t have a Pixel, Google offers two other products to track every breath you take and every move you make.

One comes with a delay in satisfaction, as Google has stated plans to extend this service to more Android devices. The company has not disclosed which device or when to do so. Whenever it decides to act, it will make an interesting time with an Android partner like Samsung who has their own fitness app.

The other is to buy a Fitbit device because Google completed its acquisition of a wearable company on January 14, 2021.

It just so happens that the CEO of Fitbit is very happy to join Google. This transaction is marked as follows:

Google has offered a very endless alternative to Fitbits low-end devices. And in the week, the web giant killed the game development team, usually with a sudden reversal of ruthless strategy. The Motorolas smartphone unit, like the one created in the last major consumer hardware acquisition, is rarely loved by Lenovo.

