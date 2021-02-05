Opinion: From vaccines to moonshots, governments can succeed if they focus on completing their mission.





LONDON (Project Syndicate) COVID-19 reveals a myriad of weaknesses in modern capitalism. And in many countries, past reductions in social services and public health have exacerbated pandemic damage, while other self-harm acts on the state have led to inadequate policy adjustments and implementation.

As a result, mass testing and tracking, medical device manufacturing, and education during the blockade all suffer.

In contrast, countries and states that have invested in public sector capacity are doing much better overall. This is most noticeable in developing countries where Vietnam and Kerala, India stand out.

“The Apollo program shows how well-defined results can drive organizational change at all levels through multi-sector public-private collaboration, mission-oriented procurement contracts, and state-led innovation and risk-taking. . ”

Instead of acting as a first-line investor, too many governments become passive lenders of the last resort and deal only after problems arise. But, as we should have learned during the Great Depression since 2008, bailout of the national economy in times of crisis costs far more than maintaining a positive approach to public investment. takes.

Withdrawal of the public sector

Too many governments couldn’t listen to the lesson. Faced with the challenges of another society as a whole, it is now clear that they have abandoned their proper role in shaping the market, allowing public institutions to evade outsourcing and other false efficiencies. is. The recession of the public sector has given way to the idea that entrepreneurship and wealth creation are the exclusive protection of a business perspective supported even by those who claim the value of stakeholders.

In fact, the more we agree with the myth of private sector dominance, the worse we face future crises. As promised by President Joe Biden and many other governments, to build better from the current ones, not only redesign policies to expand the state’s organizational capacity, but also the government’s story. The public sector needs to be renewed by reviving the source of value creation.

As explained in my new book, Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, landing people on the Moon is a purpose-driven, highly competent public and private sector. Both partnerships were needed. The dismantling of these features cannot be expected to repeat previous successes, not to mention achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Technology alone cannot solve social and economic problems.”

The Apollo program shows how well-defined results drive organizational change at all levels through multi-sector public-private collaboration, mission-oriented procurement contracts, and state-led innovation and risk-taking. In addition, such ventures tend to create spillover software, camera phones, and baby formulas that offer a wide range of benefits.

Well-defined mission

The original Moonshot model provides insight and inspiration for pursuing today’s Earthshot. For example, achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals requires transforming each into several well-defined missions to lay the foundation for more multi-sector bottom-up innovation.

For example, plastic-free oceans require investment and innovation in a variety of areas, including marine transportation, biotechnology, chemicals, waste management, and design. That’s what the Apollo program did by innovating in aeronautics, nutrition, materials science, electronics, software, and more.

The mission-oriented approach is not for the government to choose the winner, but for the direction of change, such as the green transition, which requires investment and innovation in many sectors. You need to use the full power of policy instruments to create projects that draw solutions from many different and ambitious stakeholders.

NASA has designed a goal-focused procurement agreement while encouraging bottom-up solutions and avoiding excess profit clauses and fixed costs. So I had to share both the risks and the rewards to go to the moon. This is an important lesson for many governments where outsourcing is costly and degrading quality.

Foresighted leadership that grows

Earthshots have a lot in common with moonshots, but the two are not synonymous. Among those similarities, both require bold and visionary leadership from a well-thought-out and well-prepared government to grow.

Consider the COVID-19 vaccine. Last year’s collective spirit and results-driven approach to vaccine research and development reminded us of the Apollo program.

Technological advances can provide new tools, but they are not necessarily solutions in their own right. Earthshots need to pay attention to political, regulatory, and behavioral changes. Safe and effective vaccines have been created and tested in record time through public-private partnerships, demonstrating the absolute importance of public investment. However, the gap in vaccine acquisition between high-income and low-income countries soon emerged and widened.

When it comes to earth shots like global vaccination, innovation is as useful as real-world applications. Vaccine apartments, not people’s vaccines, will constitute a moral and economic catastrophe. Share COVID-19 vaccine patents, data, and know-how through an unused COVID-19 technology access pool if pharmaceutical companies are serious about expressed support for the principles of stakeholder value. is needed.

Do not repeat these failures

Governments must also truly embrace the principle of stakeholder value, not just for corporate governance. Public-private cooperation must also be governed for the public good, related to today’s digital economy, which emerged in its present form after the state provided the technological foundation and neglected to regulate what was built on it. Do not repeat the mistakes you make. As a result, a few dominant big tech companies have entered a new era of algorithmic value extraction, benefiting a few at the expense of many.

Technology alone cannot solve social and economic problems. In applying the Moonshot principles to this complex planetary agenda, policy makers pay attention to a myriad of other social, political, technical and behavioral factors, civil society, business and public institutions. We need to capture a common vision.

Therefore, earth shots should also include widespread public involvement. For example, carbon neutrals should be designed with the citizens who live, such as public housing. By truly adopting a comprehensive stakeholder approach, the mission can evolve into a powerful civic platform and engine of sustainable growth. This is envisioned by the Green New Deal, a call for health for all, and plans to close the digital divide.

These lessons are what the Biden administration can harness the power of existing entrepreneurial nations that invest up to $ 40 billion annually in drug innovation, such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the National Institutes of Health. The above is not relevant.

Today, there is a great opportunity to pursue industrial policy beyond traditional sector and technology silos and restore mission-driven governance for the public good. For example, modern industrial strategies aimed at the Green Renaissance require innovation and pivoting in new directions in all sectors, from artificial intelligence and transportation to agriculture and nutrition.

President John F. Kennedy had his moonshot. Bidens’ mission is to bring it home.

This commentary is published with the permission of Project SyndicateFrom Moonshots to Earthshots.

Mariana Mazzucato, a professor of innovation and public value economics at University College London and a founding director of the UCLInstitute for innovation and public purposes, chairs the World Health Organization Council on Economics of Human Health. I am serving. All: Creating and Incorporating the Global Economy, Entrepreneurial State: Uncovering the Myths of the Public and Private Sector, Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism.

