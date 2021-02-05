Google Meet video calls are now adapted to your home internet speed





Google is a new Chrome OS that allows students to make video calls at home when using apps such as Google Classroom, documents, spreadsheets, slides, and other tools, regardless of device or internet connection strength. We have released an update.

This update helps students using the same network as their parents, parents and siblings, and creates a significant demand for bandwidth.

Google Meet adapts to your network speed by temporarily turning off some video feeds so that it doesn’t get interrupted when many people are using the connection at the same time.

In a statement Thursday, Google said, “It’s very important to allow your device to handle video conferencing all day while running a variety of power-hungry apps and software. That’s why Chromebook improvements We are focusing on. “

On Chrome OS, Google has improved the way Meet videos are streamed.

This improvement makes it easier for educators and students to choose features such as a grid view that can display images of other Meet participants without impacting the performance of other apps.

“Therefore, if the student is taking notes in Google Docs during the meet, or if they are running the Kahoot! Game at the same time, the student can see everyone,” Google said.

The company has also improved the performance and efficiency of Chromebook cameras and video feeds by eliminating unnecessary processing of audio and video data.

“We are working to adapt Google Meet more intelligently to devices, networks, and work.”

Educators and learners using Zoom will also find performance improvements during video conferencing.

The Google and Zoom engineering teams have been working together to enhance the service on Chrome devices.

“Like Meat, Zoom adjusts video performance based on the device you’re using and what participants are doing with the device,” Google said.

