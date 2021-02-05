Xiaomis’ new concept phone features waterfall displays on all four edges





Xiaomi has announced the latest phone concept: Quad Curve Waterfall Display. This means that the unnamed phone screen has 88 degree deep waterfall curves at the top and bottom as well as on the left and right sides, with no space for ports or buttons. According to Xiaomi, this aims to push the boundaries of the display infinitely and enable true port-free unibody design.

The obvious question is how it can work in the corners of the screen. Based on the promotional image, Xiaomi seems to leave it blank with a small round notch. It’s not endless, but for those who no longer like the relatively unobtrusive curved display of mobile phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this sounds like a nightmare, but it’s still a clever trick.

Presenting a concept device in full rendering has no effect of showing it directly like a typical pre-COVID. A Xiaomi representative told The Verge that the phone actually existed and they used it for its value. According to Xiaomi, this display is the result of countless advances in glass bending and laminating technology, representing a total of 46 groundbreaking patents.

This concept phone follows last week with the announcement of the seemingly quirky Xiaomi tech, its Mi Air Charge’s true wireless charging system. And in 2019, Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix Alpha phone. It had a display that wrapped almost the entire device, but it wasn’t finally released. This latest concept may not be a commercial device.

Xiaomi will announce the global launch of its fairly traditional Mi11 flagship phone at the event next Monday, February 8th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos