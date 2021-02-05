Google’s new submarine cable delivering 250 TB of data per second





The cable, capable of delivering 250 TB per second across the ocean, was built in partnership with SubCom, a global partner in undersea data transfer.

(Subscribe to the Today’s Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of the top five tech articles. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google said Wednesday that the transatlantic Dunan submarine cable system between the United States and mainland Europe was up and running almost two and a half years after announcing the project.

The cable, capable of delivering 250 TB per second across the ocean, was built in partnership with SubCom, a global partner in undersea data transfer.

The submarine cable is named after Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. The cable system connects Virginia Beach in the United States with Saint-Atlantic Dries on the Atlantic coast in France.

The system expands Google’s global network to add dedicated capacity, versatility, and restoring force, while at the same time enabling interconnection to other network infrastructures in the region, Google said in a blog post. Stated.

Google explained that Dunant features a 12-fiber pair time division multiplexing design. This is the first type and is an upgrade from previous submarine cables with 6 or 8 fiber pairs.

The new design allows pump lasers and optics to be shared between multiple fiber pairs. This increases the fiber in the cable and improves system availability.

Technology giants said the new technology will help organizations run their apps where they need them in open, hybrid, and multi-cloud solutions. Google added that cloud infrastructure can save money, increase efficiency, and optimize spending by reducing the time spent managing platforms.

Google’s next submarine cable is the Grace Hopper, which runs between the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain and is expected to be completed in 2022.

This month we have reached the free article limit.

Subscription benefits include today’s newspaper

Find the mobile version of the newspaper article for the day in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Please enjoy reading as many articles as you like without any restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selection list of articles that suits your interests and tastes.

Faster page

The page loads instantly, so you can move smoothly between articles.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for checking for the latest updates and managing settings.

briefing

Learn about the latest and most important developments three times a day.

Supports high quality journalism.

* Currently, our digital subscription plans do not include e-paper, crosswords or printed matter.

Letter from the editor

Dear subscribers,

Thank you very much!

Your support for our journalism is irreplaceable. Support for truth and fairness in journalism. It helped us keep up with the events and events.

Hindus have always supported journalism in the public interest. Access to information related to our health and well-being, our lives, and our livelihoods becomes even more important during this difficult time. As a subscriber, you are not only the beneficiary of our work, but also its enabler.

We also reiterate our promise that a team of reporters, copy editors, fact checkers, designers and photographers will provide quality journalism away from vested interests and political publicity.

Suresh nambath

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos