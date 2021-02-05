Push the limits: CMOS-based transceivers for applications over 5G at 300GHz





Credit: ISSCC 2021

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Institute of Technology) and NTT Corporation (NTT) have developed a new CMOS-based transceiver for wireless communication in the 300 GHz band, enabling future applications beyond 5G. Their designs address the challenge of moving CMOS technology to practical limits and represent the first wideband CMOS phased array systems to operate at such high frequencies.

Communication at higher frequencies is a constantly sought after goal in electronics because of the high possible data rates and the utilization of underutilized parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. Many applications beyond 5G, and the IEEE 802.15.3d standard for wireless communication, require transmitters and receivers that can operate near 300 GHz or higher.

Unfortunately, our reliable CMOS technology is not perfectly suited for such high frequencies. Amplification becomes quite difficult near 300 GHz. Several CMOS-based transceivers for 300 GHz have been proposed, but they lack sufficient output power, can only operate in direct line-of-sight conditions, or require a large circuit area to implement. will do.

To address these issues, a team of scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology, in collaboration with NTT, proposed an innovative design for a 300 GHz CMOS-based transceiver (Figure 1). Their work will be published in a digest of the 2021 IEEE ISSCC (International Solid-State Circuits Conference) technical treatise. The conference will showcase the latest advances in solid-state and integrated circuits.

One of the key features of the proposed design is that it is bidirectional. Most of the circuitry, including the mixer, antenna, and local oscillator, is shared between the receiver and transmitter (Figure 2). This means that the overall circuit complexity and total circuit area required is much less than in a unidirectional implementation.

Another important aspect is the use of four antennas in a phased array configuration. Existing solutions for 300 GHz CMOS transmitters use a single radiating element, which limits antenna gain and system output power. An additional advantage is the beamforming capabilities of the phased array. This allows the device to adjust the relative phase of the antenna signal to create a composite emission pattern with custom orientation. The antenna used is a stacked “Vivaldi antenna” that can be etched directly onto the PCB, making it easy to manufacture.

The proposed transceiver is compatible with bidirectional operation and uses a fractional wave mixer that requires a relatively low frequency local oscillator. However, this type of mixing has lower output power, so the team used older but more functional techniques to improve output. Professor Kenichi Okada of Tokyo Institute of Technology, who led the survey, explained as follows. No distortion. In our work, we used this approach to increase the transmit output power by running the mixer at saturated output power. Another notable feature of the new transceiver is the local oscillator feed-through (“leakage” from the local oscillator through the mixer to the output) and image frequency (common type of interference of the receiving method used). Is an excellent cancellation.

The entire transceiver was mounted in a small area of ​​4.17mm2. It achieved a maximum rate of 26 Gbaud for transmission and 18 Gbaud for reception, surpassing most state-of-the-art solutions. Excited by the results, Okada states, “Our research shows the first implementation of a wideband CMOS phased array system operating at frequencies above 200GHz.” We hope this research will help you squeeze more juice out of CMOS technology for future applications of wireless communication!

About Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Institute of Technology is at the forefront of research and higher education as Japan’s leading science and technology university. Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology excel in fields ranging from materials science to biology, computer science, and physics. Founded in 1881, Tokyo Institute of Technology accepts over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students annually and has grown into a science leader and the most popular engineer in the industry. The Tokyo Tech community, which embodies the Japanese philosophy of “manufacturing,” strives to contribute to society through high-impact research. https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/

About NTT Corporation

NTT believes in solving social problems through its business by making effective use of technology. We help our clients accelerate growth and innovate current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplaces, clouds, data centers and networks, all supported by deep industry expertise and innovation.

As a Top 5 Global Technology and Business Solutions Provider, our diverse teams operate in more than 80 countries and territories and serve more than 190 countries and territories. Serving more than 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world.

For more information on NTT, please visit http://www.global.ntt/.

