How the new iPad Air withstands the pressure of home study





The iPad Air provides a more affordable route for creative digital work and taking notes on the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. I was hoping it would be useful for homeschooling, but I was happy how much it brought to my family in terms of learning and creativity.

Apple iPad Air and Magic Keyboard

Credit: Andy Robertson

My family has had a tablet at home for some time and enjoys the flexibility to watch content and play games without using the main TV screen. But it wasn’t until the last year that we were forced to actually test their abilities.

In addition to the demand for a limited number of devices, homeschooling and telecommuting efforts have helped the new iPad Air ease the burden. This isn’t a big surprise, but what I didn’t expect was how the device expanded my children’s creativity and organization when they studied this year.

Apple iPad Air and Magic Keyboard

Credit: Andy Robertson

If you don’t follow Apple’s iPad line carefully, its high-end product is the iPad Pro, which supports Magic Keyboard peripherals with full-size backlit keys and trackpads. This turns your iPad into a laptop when you need it.

This is a great setting, but more than you want to spend on educational technology. The iPad Air offers a similar experience, but the entry point is about half the price. With this in mind, I’ve tested how well it works for my 17-year-old daughter who is studying art, philosophy, and theater.

Some of the advantages of performance and camera technology are at the same level as Pro, but the experience is very close. In fact, there are some features my daughter liked on Air, such as the touch sensor on the power button, which you can quickly unlock and get started.

Apple iPad Air and Magic Keyboard

Credit: Andy Robertson

As you can imagine from its name, the air is also wonderful and light. I put it in my college bag (when she was able to go) and there was no problem. The Magic Keyboard adds some weight, but that’s okay. The battery is also excellent, it’s easy to hold all day long, and it’s still charged.

Beyond these practical considerations, I was most grateful for the iPad Air’s ability to open new doors to creative note-taking and artwork. My daughter used other devices to create the art for the course, but the iPad is the first time that some of the technology has become her dependable medium.

Apple iPad Air

Credit: Andy Robertson

The new 2nd generation Apple Pencil is easy on the hands and provides additional tap controls to trigger settings. Combining this with the iPad Air’s screen and power, you can experience the second nature of drawing and notes.

As you can see in the picture, she decided to create an impressive piece of art. But more than that, it becomes the mainstay of her work and creative achievements. For me, the ability of this technology to fade into the background is the greatest proof of a well-designed device.

She added a screen protector that gives the screen a slightly rough paper-like feel. This also reduced the reflection a bit. It was fun to try the pencils myself while my daughter talked about the basics of Pro-Create. My strokes and design didn’t reach her abilities, but I was still able to quickly create images for my notes.

It all works with handwriting recognition integrated into iOS 14 and allows you to write and convert text before editing and sending it to your colleagues. Again, this is a function that works correctly. It feels new at first, but soon it’s taken for granted. In fact, I find myself waiting for the normal handwriting on paper to switch to text before I realize that this is not (of course) a feature in the real world.

Apple iPad Air

Credit: Andy Robertson

So, three months later, we were pretty impressed with the iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil. I could have bought a laptop for that price, but a combination of tablet, keyboard and pencil is more convenient. And the elegant interface that iOS offers now means that you can’t switch to anything.

If you’re looking for a device that makes a concrete difference in the creativity and productivity of your home, this is an option worth checking out.

