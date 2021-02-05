Hillwood and Bell Complete Parcel Delivery on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles »Dallas Innovates





Dallas-based real estate developer Hillwood and Fort Worth-based aerospace manufacturer Textron Inc-owned Bell Textron have collaborated to demonstrate a courier service using an unmanned aerial vehicle system in the Alliance Texas Mobility Innovation Zone. ..

Hillwood and Bell worked with the Federal Aviation Administration, BNSF Railway, and the Talent Regional Transport Coalition for the project. Bell’s Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) flew across Fort Worth’s Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) and delivered packages to the landing area.

According to both companies, this completion demonstrates the delivery of the first point-to-point unmanned aerial vehicle system (UAS) in northern Texas.

This success represents a major advance for Hillwood and Bell. According to Hillwood and Bell executives, it shows the future commercial capabilities of UAS delivery and shows many applications of APT as a logistics carrier.

MIZ also shows that it has the scale, infrastructure, and “perfect background” for the final commercialization of next-generation air mobility technology. And that has always been Hillwood’s plan.

The mayor of the North Texas region and some of the civilian officials attended the APT flight.

This successful test of Bells APT in the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone highlights the potential for UAS to complete complex missions and bring logistics operations closer to connecting consumers directly, Hillwood’s Los Perot Jr. The chairman said in a statement. Together, we are paving the way for future commercial activity to solve the supply chain challenges our world is currently facing.

AllianceTexas has 27,000 acres of Master Plan space aimed at advancing North Texas and the country in the development of futuristic ground and air transport technologies.

The developer, Hillwood, has always had plans to transform the vast expanse into the Alliance Texas Mobility Innovation Zone to develop and deploy new transportation technologies, from self-driving cars and trucks to high-flying drones. Hillwood sought to leverage the national excellence and name of development to create a cutting-edge center of innovation and a global catalyst for the future of mobility.

Read Next Mobility Innovation Zone: Alliance Texas Developers Announce Future Plans

Today, AllianceTexas is the anchor that connects North Texas to the global industry. It is home to Fort Worth Alliance Airport, one of the leading intermodal hubs in the United States, and more than 525 businesses.

The AllianceTexas site has a MIZ Flight Test Center where projects such as UAS delivery take place. APT will fly MIZ on a pre-programmed 4-mile route, depart from a flight test center, fly through complex airspace, and Pecan Square, a technology-based master plan community for the Hillwood community in North Lake. Landed at.

APT is onboard Bell’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) family of vehicles. According to Bell, it is designed to undertake a variety of missions beyond parcel delivery, including critical medical transport and disaster relief.

According to the statement, the parcel delivery was as follows: APT began vertical takeoff, then spun and flew its wings. As a result, it was “almost silent” for everyone underground.

From there, APT reached an altitude of 300 feet above ground level and flew near the I-35W into and out of Class D and Class G airspace. This route was intended to show that APT could encounter different airspace types during commercial flight.

Bell said he is developing this type of aircraft that can reach speeds of over 100 mph and can carry up to £ 70 and more than £ 100 in recent demonstrations. The vehicle’s purpose is flexibility and efficiency, making it ideal for rapid deployment, reconfiguration, battery replacement and recharging.

According to the statement, the data collected during the demonstration will be directed to future development in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification guidelines.

Bell is proud to play a role in the first North Texas UAS package delivery, and this demonstration demonstrates the future application of the APT70 as a logistics carrier. Bell’s president and CEO, Mitch Snyder, said. Testing at MIZ shows how Bell’s self-driving cars can be seamlessly integrated into logistics operations, opening up new business opportunities.

More projects are planned in the future.

Bell’s mission to rethink the flight experience has made it possible to break through many barriers in the industry, from the certification of the first commercial helicopter to becoming part of NASA’s first lunar mission. Now it looks to the future and shows how on-demand mobility works.

Through a partnership between Bell and Hillwood and the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition (TRTC), the two companies will work to “build a regional ecosystem supported by government and private sector leaders.”

In a statement, Mayor Arlington and Chairman of the TRTC, Jeff Williams, said in a statement that our region is in a unique position to support companies engaged in the commercialization of new air mobility technologies. Proud to support Bell and Hillwood in launching North Texas’s first point-to-point package delivery at MIZ, and look forward to their continued leadership to make our region the epicenter of mobility innovation. I am doing it.

