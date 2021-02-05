Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications





Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB Storage Variant is now available in India. It will be added to the 4GB + 64GB storage model launched in India in December. At that time, it was the only variant, with an Rs price tag. 11,490 with 3 color options. However, the Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB storage configuration is only available with two color options. In addition to the increased storage, the rest of the specifications for the new Oppo A15s variant remain the same.

Price, availability of Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) in India

The price of the 4GB + 128GB variant of Oppo A15s is Rs. Available for purchase from Amazon and all mainline retail channels starting February 5th today at 12,490. This variation has dynamic black and fancy white color options. Launched in December 2020, the 4GB + 64GB option is available in three color options: Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.

Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) specifications

Oppo A15s runs ColorOS 7.2, which is based on Android 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and a notch for selfie cameras. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269ppi. The phone is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, placed inside a square camera module. It has been. flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie.

Oppo A15 connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The phone is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Oppo A15s measures 164×75.4×7.9mm and weighs 177 grams.

