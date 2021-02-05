Data-driven agriculture: new technology “changes agriculture”





Snohomish — In a 100-year-old cow milking barn, only one rusted harness remains at the Swans Trail Farm’s hand milking station. Now, a soft, rotating metal locker occupies the barn, and its contents glow blue.

This is a farm data center that processes numbers from sensors across the property to provide the owner’s Nate Krause with data on soil moisture, weather and plant health on their smartphones.

The system is 600 times faster than the low-bandwidth hotspots that the farm operated just two months ago.

Swans Trail is a partnership pilot site launched with funding from CARES Act.

With $ 1 million in federal funding, Snohomish County has signed contracts with seven technology companies and Washington State University to combine agriculture with cutting-edge technology. They are starting with two pilot sites over the next 3-5 years. One is at Swans Trail Farms and the other is at Andrew’s Hay in Arlington.

“This will change agriculture,” said Linda Neunzig, who runs the county’s agricultural office.

For Klaus, the new technology makes it possible to remove some of the guesswork from the production of apples, strawberries and pumpkins.

A data transmitter installed in the Snohomish Swans Trail Farm building. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

A moisture probe in the soil can tell him if a block of apple trees needs to be watered. The test station provides Klaus real-time information about soil samples. The WSU Meteorological Observatory measures the microclimate of orchards.

If it’s really sunny, Klaus puts a shaded cloth on the tree to prevent the apples from getting sunburned. It’s a lot of work for 4,000 trees. Now, instead of wondering if you need a cover, you can see the exact microclimate weather on your smartphone.

“That’s the role of technology. It removes many factors we don’t know about,” says Klaus.

Snohomish County has launched a pilot site in partnership with Seattle Startup 5G Open Innovation Lab and technology companies such as Intel, Microsoft and T-Mobile. CARES funding lasts about a year. Later, 5G Labs will continue to fund the project, said general partner Jim Brissimitzis. The company is looking for similar start-ups in manufacturing and business, and Brissimitz said he would like to extend the technology to more farms.

Andrew Albert, owner of the Albert Family Farm, will speak at a 5G Open Innovation Lab press conference at the Swans Trail Farm in Snohomish on Tuesday. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

Swans Trail and Andrews Hay were selected as pilot sites near various crops and I-5, Neunzig said.

Agriculture in Snohomish County is growing in area and number of farms, county executive Dave Summers said at a press conference Tuesday.

These farms will face many challenges. Gabriel LaHue, a WSU soil scientist, says climate change models predict a decline in rainfall during the growing season over the next few years. He said the techniques tested in the pilot phase would help farmers make the most of irrigated water and other resources. WSU then uses the data to inform the study.

“When it comes to technology, many other industries are far ahead of agriculture,” says Klaus. “This is really the link between technology and agriculture.”

Julia-Grace Sanders: 425-339-3439; [email protected]; Twitter: @sanders_julia.

gallery

Nate Krause, owner of Swans Trail Farms, has opened a data center in a barn in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

A data transmitter installed in the Snohomish Swans Trail Farm building. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

Andrew Albert, owner of the Albert Family Farm, will speak at a 5G Open Innovation Lab press conference at the Swans Trail Farm in Snohomish on Tuesday. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

Snohomish County Executive Dave Summers will speak at a 5G Open Innovation Lab press conference at the Swans Trail Farm in Snohomish on Tuesday. (Olivia Vanni / Herald)

