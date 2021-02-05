Ori Director Calls Snake Oil Salesman to Cyberpunk & No Mans Sky Developer





Thomas Mahler has already regretted his comment (Photo: Microsoft)

The head of Moon Studios accused CD Projekt of working from the Peter Molyneux Handbook before resigning soon.

Even if Cyberpunk 2077 these days has been one of the worst examples for a long time, it’s hard to wait years for a heavily promoted video game to find something different from what was promised. It’s not a new phenomenon.

Before that, it was probably No Man’s Sky, but it’s a tradition that dates back to Pac-Man and ET in the Atari 2600, the game that caused the American console crash in 1983.

Some businesses and individuals are notorious for hype and underdelivery. Former Fable developer Peter Molyneux is a classic example, the name that Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler called for in a ferocious attack on an in-game snake oil salesman. industry.

Mahler, director of both Ori And The Blind Forest and Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, made a long post on the forum ResetEra and opposed No Mans Sky directors Sean Murray and CD Projekt in general.

I know that if I sound bitter, this whole thread can come off. I’m sure some people will see this when I’m attacking other developers, Mahler writes. No, it’s not. I’m ashamed of someone who is okay to deceive liars and others openly.

Still, gamers and journalists don’t seem to care much. Yes, there’s a backlash, but I usually see a lot of people claiming to like the games that come out of it, he added.

It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if the snake oil is really delicious. Don’t sell me for features that don’t exist. Do not draw pictures that you will not be able to deliver. Don’t lie.

Responses to his posts from other forum users were primarily negative, fostering gamer anger and accusing him of acting irresponsibly. Especially in the characterization that Sean Murray is in the limelight (this was not an experience of his attitude before the release).

After asserting his claim on a few more pages, the thread was closed by the moderator and Mahler announced a long apology on Twitter.

Mahler admitted that he used an overly aggressive tone that was not very suitable for anyone in my position.

He said my intention was definitely not to hurt anyone, but to provide a catalyst for discussion about the current problems facing the industry.

We all share a common love for this art form and we must always respect each other. And I wasn’t yesterday, he concluded. And for that, I’m really sorry, especially to the people I mentioned by name. I promise to learn from this mistake and not have a strong feeling for anyone.

Mahler did raise some serious issues, but his actions also highlighted the issues inherent in tackling them, and gamers now threaten to kill even the most trivial complaints against developers. Is published on a daily basis.

He also ignores the fact that Ori And The Will Of The Wisps initially had some serious performance issues on the Xbox. This was fixed immediately, but it was not possible to review the game at startup.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 may have had the most positive and lasting impact on this issue. Large and small companies have focused on the financial problems caused by CD Projekt with the launch of the game and have adjusted their own practices to avoid the same fate.

