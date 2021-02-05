Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone, no bezel, port, no buttons





Xiaomi has announced a new concept phone with a quad-curve waterfall display. All four sides of the phone have curved edges and no ports or buttons. Since there is no charging port, the phone is likely to use a touch sensor for power, volume control, and other features, and probably supports wireless charging. The four curved edges give it a futuristic look to the Xiaomi concept phone. On the back, it looks like a camera module with a large sensor is located in the upper left corner.

The company tweeted to introduce the new Xiaomi Quad Curve Waterfall Display Concept Phone. We also publish a video on YouTube showing the phone from all sides. The curved edges on all sides of the phone allow for a flowing waterfall-like display that runs on what looks like a modified version of the MIUI skin. The handset has no ports or buttons, and the video shows that the phone may have a touch sensor to adjust the volume and access power features. Since there is no charging port, the Xiaomi Quad Curve Waterfall Display Concept Phone may support wireless charging. The video shows that Xiaomi has moved the status bar to the far right to make the front part of the display look neat. Xiaomi hasn’t officially confirmed the details, but the selfie camera seems to be located at the bottom of the screen.

According to Xiaomi, the phone has a surface area of ​​88 degrees hyperquad curve, representing the sum of 46 groundbreaking patents, larger than the parts. Keep in mind that this is just a concept phone and Xiaomi may or may not be available on the commercial market.

Some OEMs are obsessed with concept phones to show consumers what they can do. In February of last year, Vivo unveiled the Apex 2020 with a 120-degree curved edgeless display, giving it the illusion of a borderless front and a unique in-display selfie camera hidden behind the screen. .. Even OnePlus last month unveiled an 8T concept phone with a brand new back panel with color-changing film.

