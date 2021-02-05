



Mercury Systems RES Trust XR6 Secure Server

For harsh environments, Mercury’s new RESTrust XR6 secure server features reliable performance and built-in data integrity protection for mission-critical C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Andover, Mass., February 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in reliable and secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense. Today, the new RES Trust XR6 rack mount server with BuiltSECURE technology, the latest model in the secure server product line. Rugged secure servers for harsh environments offer reliable performance and built-in data integrity protection for mission-critical C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Equipped with the latest Intel server-class processors, secure servers bring data center technology to the field without compromising security, enabling customers to make confident decisions.

Scott Orton, Vice President and General Manager of Edge, customers need the speed and capabilities of modern processing platforms at the tactical edge to combat hostile threats. As a leading manufacturer of rugged rack-mounted servers, Mercury continues to develop innovative and affordable platforms that deliver command-and-control efficiency and streamline mission-critical operations across multiple domains. The new RESTrust XR6 server product uses a security architecture that scales across processor generations to extend the high performance, configuration flexibility, and environmental resilience of standard servers, reduce overall costs, and schedule development. Accelerate.

With best-in-class physical security, RESTrust servers are customizable with various country-level data security and are ideal for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) or Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) programs. The server can optionally be configured with a Mercurys ASURRE-Stor Secure Solid State Drive (SSD) to provide self-encryption and stored data protection for the NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. All Mercury safe motherboards are manufactured in DMEA-certified, IPC-1791-certified U.S. facilities and utilize a reliable supply chain to minimize the risk of backdoors, counterfeit products, and Trojan horses. I will.

Operated at the crossroads of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is a leader in making reliable, secure, mission-critical technology even more accessible. Our work is inspired by our goal of providing significant innovation by and for our valued people to make the world a safer and safer place for all. I am. For more information, please visit mrcy.com/trustsecureservers or contact Mercury ((866) 627-6951 or [email protected]).

Mercury Systems Innovation That Matters Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industries at the crossroads of high tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company offers solutions that enhance a wide range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for successful missions in the most challenging and demanding environments. We envision, create, and deliver innovative technology solutions designed to meet our customers’ most pressing high-tech needs, including those unique to the defense community. For more information, please visit mrcy.com or follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement on Future Prospects This press release contains a statement on specific future prospects as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To this end, the products and services described in this document, performance and companies since 2021, plan to grow and improve profitability and cash flow. These statements can be identified using may, will, could, should, would, plans, expects, expects, continue, estimate, project, intent, possible, predict, probable, potential, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties in which actual results may differ materially from those predicted or expected. Such risks and uncertainties include continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amount of such funding, and general economic and business conditions, including unexpected weaknesses in the corporate market. Includes, but is not limited to, epidemic and pandemic impacts such as COVID. US federal closure or extended resolution, continued geopolitical instability and impact of regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing methods, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, Product composition changes, continuous technological advances and successful delivery of innovations, changes in federal export controls or procurement rules and regulations, or U.S. government interpretations, market acceptance of our products, component shortages, production Unexpected cost outsourced components due to delays or performance quality issues, with the ability to fully realize the benefits expected from incompetent acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in achieving such benefits, integration of acquired businesses Challenges in achieving expected synergies, rising interest rates, changes in industrial and cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax laws, changes in interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging contracts, generally accepted accounting principles Changes, difficulty in retaining key employees and customers, unexpected costs under fixed-price services and system integration agreements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-K’s annual report for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. It also includes additional risk factors such as. Please be overly confident that such forward-looking statements are stated only as of the date they were created. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made.

Contact Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications Mercury Systems Inc. + 1 (978) 967-1366 | [email protected]

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters, Mercury Systems, Inc. Is a registered trademark of. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and / or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29944a15-c35e-4b32-9f7b-6fcabd6c7f5a.

