Review of Nioh 2 The Complete Edition: As brutal as ever, just shining





For those lucky enough to get the PlayStation 5, there is a lack of truly next-generation releases where you can really sink your teeth, so developers are in their back catalog. It’s no wonder they’re giving remastered treatment to fill the best of the 2021 gap.

If you’re enjoying the challenges of the PS5 launch title Demon’s Souls and are in desperate need of another challenge, check out Nioh 2 The Complete Edition.

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition. Credits: Team Ninja

Following Nioh in the 2017s, one of the few rivals in the FromSoftwares Dark Souls series, a hardcore samurai-themed action game, this sequel (or the day before because the story started 50 years ago) is cruel. Continues to punish combat formulas. Cut through the devastated Warring States period in the Japanese war, where you fight not only the horrifying demons and youkai of Japanese mythology, but also the horrifying soldiers.

However, where the original was playing as an Englishman who became a general samurai, this time you can create your own character of your favorite skin color and gender. Curiously, you are also technically a historical figure. Toyotomi Hideyoshi is actually depicted as two different characters in this game.

It doesn’t make sense. But in a world where there is a guardian spirit who makes friends with a cute ball-shaped cat called Skampas before the warrior chases them like his Dark Materials demon and fights the devil Ogres, you roll with it. To learn.

Even if your silent protagonist wanders around people in Japanese history who seem to be largely unnoticed, stubborn character creators will at least make them part of it. Fortunately, you can also hide the headgear that gets in the way of your flashy hairstyle, so your handwork isn’t wasted. Also, the cutscenes that bookend each mission can handle a lot of close-ups.

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition. Credits: Team Ninja

On PS5 and PC, you can enjoy this with dazzling 4K and ultra-smooth frame rates up to 120 fps, but some enhancements rely on the use of compatible monitors. Still, with the exception of some great character design, Nioh 2 relies on the same matte environment, not a visual tour de force, but a routine that follows inaccessible ladders and locked doors. doing. Later, it’s not the height to build the world of Dark Souls.

Its true strength is that it’s a tough action game like nails where reflexes and accuracy are important, so it’s highly recommended to prioritize high and consistent frame rate settings when playing on a midrange PC. I will. You’ll encounter a variety of enemies, from humans to youkai, but none of them will confuse you. It’s one thing to be washed away by an intense boss with multiple attack phases, but nevertheless, a sneaky Gollum-style kid is as painful as it can give you a world of scars even towards the end. is.

From bird-like tengu to the snacky Nure-Onna, every enemy you encounter needs to be carefully studied before making an attack, and feels like a mini-boss in itself. You really need to be vigilant, but most importantly, carefully manage Ki, the game of stamina gauge that is exhausted when attacking, blocking, or running. The difference from other Souls-like games is that you can tap the shoulder button to perform a Ki pulse (or adjust the timing of avoidance rolls and stance changes) to quickly recover and attack Ki. Is to be able to continue.

Conversely, if you are hit when you leave Ki, you can be fatally hit. If not ready, this mechanic can feel terribly punished, but it also works against enemy Ki and remains vulnerable to high-damage melee attacks. But there’s still one-sided thing about this, and while Ki admins can feel like stepping on the water, you always have to undermine both your boss’s health and Ki.

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition. Credits: Team Ninja

You may also be in a monochrome dark realm. These are extensions of the dark Ki-sapping pool left by certain youkai, but they affect the entire area and cannot be driven away by the Ki pulse. Activating this during a boss battle often feels like trolling as if things weren’t already cruel from the beginning.

On the other hand, at least more tools are at your disposal, mainly because the characters are semi-youkai. The best of these is to have a guardian spirit that can survive the enemy’s powerful unblockable red-colored attacks and run burst counters that are used to defeat Ki in significant chunks.

But other mechanics aren’t as effective as they are worth it. This is disappointing because it is necessary to give the procedure all the mood by absorbing the core power of the defeated youkai soul. This and the ability to transform into a youkai for a limited time, of course, are managed by a unique gauge, and there are additional inputs to remember. In other words, if you don’t have access to the massocore action game from the beginning, it gets even more complicated by the extra mess of the system.

Undoubtedly, a more relaxed way to enjoy Nioh 2 is to be with one or two companions through its summoning system. You can also call an AI-controlled version of another fallen player who can provide very little support, but it’s not as useful as the occasional story character that makes friends with you during a particular mission, but the best part is to revive the latter. It means that you can fall.

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition. Credits: Team Ninja

Ultimately, players who challenge with the patience to endure many intolerable defeats have a lot to enjoy here. In particular, the Complete Edition includes all three extensions that go back to Japanese history, such as the Heian period. Please note that these will only be unlocked once the main campaign has been defeated. However, given the high level and toughness, it’s not surprising.

Coupled with a very challenging twilight mission or new game + option that rotates regularly, if you’re angry with it, there are plenty of Nioh 2 to keep playing.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will be available on PS5, PS4, and PC on February 5th.

Our verdict

One of the few action games that can be compared to Dark Souls, Nioh 2 is a punishing but rewarding adventure that repeats its predecessor with more choices and systems. Sometimes it’s overwhelming and not in your own interest, but those who enjoy the challenge of overcoming terrifying enemies in Japanese history and mythology are often stuck. The full version is the best way to play it.

Pros A cruel but challenging but rewarding action battle with lots of great set piece boss battles inspired by Japanese history and myths The Ki gauge and burst counter mechanics are another soul that can still be appreciated in cutscenes. It’s different from detailed character customization like this. Disadvantages Some mechanics are a little less effective, others feel unfair environment and level design on the official side.

