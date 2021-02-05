



Bangalore, February 5 Covid-19 disrupts the world of work, bringing the “everywhere” workforce to the top …

The “anywhere” workforce is now the biggest challenge for many Indian CEOs

Bangalore, February 5 Covid-19 disrupts the world of work, with the “everywhere” workforce emerging as the biggest challenge for many Indian CEOs by 2023, IBM’s Friday survey said It was.

Half of the best corporate CEOs surveyed worldwide and 35% in India said managing a remote “anywhere” workforce will be the biggest challenge for leadership in the coming years.

According to the Institute for Business Value (IBV), the majority of CEOs surveyed in India are among the most important external factors affecting business in the coming years after the massive turmoil of 2020. , We believe there are technical, market and regulatory concerns. ) Research.

Regulatory concerns reflect growing government claims about privacy, data and trade, and are amplified by Covid-19’s health.

Global CEO of a well-established organization, ranked in the top 20% of revenue growth surveyed, prioritizes talent, technology and partnerships to position itself for success after the Covid-19 pandemic. I will.

Overall, CEOs surveyed in India believe that the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning, robotic process automation, and advanced analytics will benefit businesses. Said it was technology.

Approximately 45% of India’s leading corporate CEOs expect AI / machine learning to be successful in the next few years.

“We live in a widespread digital world, and companies are transforming quickly to stay relevant and win,” said Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India / South Asia, in a statement. Must be done. “

According to an IBV survey, CEOs of good companies also focus on partnerships.

In India, 55% of CEOs surveyed say partnerships are becoming more important to improve performance, but only about half of poorly performing CEOs say the same.

In addition, 41% of Indian corporate CEOs report that they plan to prioritize employee well-being, even if it impacts short-term profitability.

The survey surveyed 3,000 CEOs (111 CEOs) in 26 industries and nearly 50 countries, including India.

(With input from IANS)

Disclaimer: This post is auto-published from the agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by the editor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos