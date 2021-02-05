Ori director blames Cyberpunk 2077, No Mans Sky over lies and deception





Thomas Mahler, director of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is committed to releasing video games that don’t live up to expectations at launch, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky.

Mahler had a problem with businesses exaggerating games and disappointing consumers. The game director went to the popular game forum Resetera and expressed his dissatisfaction.

In a long post, Mahler complained to the game’s Snake Oil salesman, claiming that it all started with dungeon keeper Peter Molyneux and allegorical fame.

It all started with Molyneux. He was the master of “instead of telling you what my product is, I’m crazy about what I think it could be and excite you all,” Mahler wrote. And that was fine. The game wasn’t like Peter’s hype since he actually dropped the money.

He loves to hear journalists and gamers do great things with Uncle Peter and what he’s doing for the industry and has been pulling this sh ** for over a decade. He took a long time to release a pretty terrible crude game as the press and gamers finally stopped telling lies.

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Mahler then turns his attention to Sean Murray, the founder and managing director of Hello Games. Sean Murray is the studio behind No Mans Sky, a game that is notorious for being overwhelmed at launch compared to the hype surrounding the game.

Next came Sean Murray, who seems to have learned directly from Peter Molyneux’s handbook. Mahler wrote that the man apparently cheated on the spotlight.

Even a few days before No Man’s Sky was released, he could hype multiplayer that didn’t even exist and make people think that No Man’s Sky was a “Minecraft in Space” that could literally do everything. I was very happy to be able to do it (the common theme behind the snake oil salesmen in games you can do is generally to do everything.

When No Man’s Sky was finally released, there was clearly a huge backlash, and the product was completely different from what Murray hyped, Mahler continues. But what happened after that? They released so many updates, let’s forget the first lies and deceptions, and hey, let’s actually give him a prize again, he said the game was years ago I finally delivered a little.

Cyberflunk

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Mahler naturally states that Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game that has failed to generate unrealistic expectations before its launch, and countless bugs and performance issues have prevented it from being purchased from the PlayStation Store. I will.

And cyberpunk came. This sh ** had to be good as it was made by the people who made The Witcher 3. This is our cyberpunk world. Believe us You can tinker with everything! Here, Mahler writes that the entire CD PR PR department has taken all the clues from what worked for Molineux and Murray, and has culminated in it **. Gamers believed this was a “first person SFGTA”. What should I not love? All videos released by CDPR have been carefully created to create highly compelling photos in the player’s mind.

Mahler also states that this type of practice not only harms consumers and the industry as a whole, but also affects developers.

And from a developer’s point of view, this is all terrible. I remember in 2014, a journalist from a big publication saying that Ori almost got the cover of a magazine I read a lot, but in the end it was a “bigger game.” So I had to choose No Man’s Sky. I then thought about myself and agreed a bit:’Okay, okay, they have to promote the bigger game, they obviously have to go for a click not. Smoke, but that’s how the game is played. “

But when No Man’s Sky came out, I felt a story. It turned out that all this hype was based on lies, and the honest man who just showed the actual product was really kicked by the ball because the liar man could make it. Here are some stories that have no substance at all.

Back track

Perhaps to some extent as expected, Mahler has since apologized for his ardent postings on Twitter, stating that we should always respect each other. And I wasn’t there yesterday.

Yeah, it got messed up yesterday.This is my idea: pic.twitter.com/4gH0KGxURA February 4, 2021

Mahler’s delivery definitely outperforms its tone and delivery, but video game companies tend to be crazy. Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky are just a few of the games that sadly disappointed players at launch. Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs and Gearbox Software’s Alien: Colonial Marines are now two titles that are notorious for how different the final experience is.

I can’t blame the company or developers for hype about their games, but I’d appreciate it if you could hype it closer to reality. This helps avoid the anger that occurs when the game falls far below the developer’s high goals, and can also give consumers confidence in pre-ordering titles.

But with development costs increasing with each generation and the chances of success being narrower than ever, I honestly don’t expect an immediate turnaround.

