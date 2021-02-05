GoldenEyes has canceled the Xbox 360 remake leak online.





A remake of the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has been leaked online and can be played on a PC using an emulator, Video Games Chronicle reports. Originally, the game for the Xbox 360s Live Arcade service included the original single-player campaign and local split-screen multiplayer, but reportedly lacked online multiplayer and leaderboards. The entire package has undergone a graphic overhaul, but the player can revert to the original graphic at the push of a button.

The remake was never released after it was canceled near completion in 2008. According to reports from 1Up at the time, now backed by VGC, the problem has resulted in a huge number of game rights owners. This includes Nintendo (the original publisher of the N64), Microsoft (the owner of the original game developer Rare), as well as bond license owner Eon Productions, and game-like actors. I did.

Remake footage has previously appeared, including the two-hour gameplay video that came out last month, but anyone who can find a copy of the ROM on a file-sharing site can play single-player campaigns and local multiplayer games. I will. Configure an Xbox 360 emulator (Xenia is clearly the way to go here). But if that sounds like a lot of effort, this live stream from Digital Foundry provides a good overview of the remastered content.

This particular GoldenEye007 remaster wasn’t released, but there are many other related projects that have seen the light of day over the years. Rhea may not have been able to remake GoldenEye due to the complexity of the Bond license, but in 2010 he was able to release a remake of Perfect Dark, his spiritual successor at the Xbox Live Arcade. Perfect Dark was a game style similar to GoldenEye. It ran with an upgraded version of the engine, but was based on the original IP.

Meanwhile, another GoldenEye 007 remake was finally developed by Activision, which retains the right to develop and publish bond games between 2006 and 2013, and was released for the Wii in 2010 (the following year). Ported to Xbox 360 and PS3). This remake was generally well received, but had little to do with the N64 original. At the time, many said it felt more like a Call of Duty game based on the 1995 Bond movie, rather than a 1997 game remake.

Apart from the official project, remakes by fans of GoldenEye007 have been tried many times over the years. GoldenEye: Source was a remake of the original game multiplayer created with the Valves Source engine (download here). GoldenEye25 was an attempt to rebuild the original game campaign on Unreal Engine 4, which was shut down last year.

