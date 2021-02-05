Migrating from POP email to G Suite / Google Workspace





The POP email system you have been using and has been popular for the last 20 years is now a thing of the past. You need to get your clients to migrate from POP and replace it with a more user-friendly, reliable, and flexible cloud solution such as Google Workplace (renamed from G Suite).

We have been providing clients with G Suite (Google Workspace) as their primary email system for quite some time, but some clients are using older POP platforms.

The POP closure will occur by the end of March 2021 due to a flaw inherent in the old system and cannot be effectively fixed. POP is beginning to decline rapidly, losing its reliability and causing many challenges for some clients to not be able to send and receive email properly. Our main goal is to ensure that our clients have access to a reliable and always available email solution.

Some clients have been using the POP platform for many years and have no problems, but the fixes we’ve made don’t last forever, so eventually the problem arises. And because email is an important factor in your business, you need to protect your clients as much as possible before they become too important and things start to get worse.

So now is the time to make a decision for your business, about which email solution you want to use in the future. Google Workspace is recommended. This is the solution we use, but if you want another email tool such as Office 365, that’s fine. For other solutions, you can choose to set it up yourself or use another IT provider to do this.

About Google Workspace

Google Workspace is Google’s paid service, but costs as little as $ 100.80 per license per year (visit the Google Workspace website in your office for more information). Google Workspace includes so many additional features that companies can save a lot of money in the long run.

Please note that you can have multiple email addresses for one license (the person who accesses it). [email protected] also gets [email protected] and [email protected], so you can include all these email addresses in one license. Also, keep in mind that you will still keep the same domain email address “[email protected]” that you used for POP before.

Below is a complete list of the benefits of Google Workspace, but the main advantage of this great service is that it’s available anytime, anywhere. With Google Workspace, you can make your email available from any device at any time and stay up to date. It’s secure, constantly updated, and works on all devices through various ISPs, email agents, and more.

Benefits of Google Workspace The most popular and up-to-date email provider with 60% market share and over 2 billion users. 24×7 online support via Google (one of the largest and most established technology companies in the world). Multiple ad-free alias accounts available per address / license. Allow multiple domains per license. Cross-platform multi-device support gives users access to the inbox of all modern devices. You don’t need clunky single server third party applications (Thunderbird, Outlook, Macmail, etc.). All licenses include Google Workspace. (You can save a lot of money for your company because you don’t have to pay for other licenses such as Microsoft Office for all team members): Google Calendar Application Google Drive Storage-Save and share files to other Google users Enables Google Docs & Sheets-for creating documents and spreadsheets, sharing them with other Google users, and downloading features to send to non-Google users. Google Slides-New Wave Presentation Tool Google Hangouts-Chat application that enables quick instant messaging to other Google users Google Hangouts Meet-(Zoom / GoToMeeting style application) Enables screen sharing group meetings with other Google users Google Keep-(Notes application) Allows you to create and share notes suitable for collaboration with other Google users Google Forms-Applications that allow forms / surveys to share with anyone using links and more Includes free application Google Vault Backup System 99.9% uptime. Cloud-based with the highest level of security recognized by all major certification standards (HIPAA, ISO, FedRAMP, AICPA, EY). Two-step authentication security has been added. Free mobile app for all modern mobile devices and tablets. Your account can be linked to multiple Google services. Google My Business improves your search rankings on Google search engines and improves your business customization results. Google Analytics enables statistics on website traffic. The Google Search Console allows search engines to index Google API keys.Allow the use of Google services such as maps Google accounts used to set up mobile and tablet devices and store contacts and apps

Of course, we’ll keep you up to date as POPs shut down, but we highly recommend helping you move to a trusted email service before POPs are deprecated. Please contact us.

