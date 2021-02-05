New learning tools-business records





In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yen Verhoeven, CEO of STEM learning startup Qi Learning Group, said that the workload of teachers her company supports in professional development training would increase overnight. saw.

Not only did the curriculum have to be redesigned in days or weeks, from direct learning by teachers to virtual classrooms, but the burden was heavy enough for educators to bear. I learned how to use Zoom, identified students who couldn’t access the internet, taught them how to use new digital tools, contacted students who were absent from class, and worried about their hometown and state. Was all the small reductions in the process. The government will determine future policies for distance learning in the classroom.

“You have a teacher who taught students online in Zoom while they were in the classroom, and a few physically young children in the classroom,” says Verhoeven. “It’s not about how we teach, but now it’s about how we continue …. You ask teachers to consume energy in three different ways. It’s almost like doubling their workload. It’s trebling their workload. ”

Iowa’s educational startups are evolving to reduce some of their workload.

Higher Learning Technologies, based at the University of Iowa Research Park, was released in 2012 as a mobile learning app for dental students. At the time, mobile learning tools “never existed” for medical students, said Adam Keune, co-founder and chief business development officer.

When COVID-19 closes the doors of college classrooms to medical students preparing for the final exam in 2020, some of those students may lose the opportunity to take the exam that year. I was worried. Other students were at risk of losing face-to-face clinical round time as hospitals tightened access to the facility in response to the increasing number of cases of coronavirus.

“When COVID was the first hit, we saw a lot of turmoil in the market,” Keune said. “There was a bit of confusion and panic because these tests are so important to someone-take young dental students in debt over $ 100,000-and they take this test to earn income. Must graduate from dental school. ”

HLT has worked with universities and healthcare networks to quickly enhance remote classes with multimedia production teams and healthcare partners. It has created a course on COVID-19 patient care, including partnerships with the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic.

“We have been contacted by schools, universities and hospitals and asked for help in finding ways to better educate in a completely remote environment, which is the environment we are always in,” Keune said. Told. “It will be important to find more ways to simulate that experience. This is what we have heard from our users and we are working hard every day to improve it.”

New market needs

Sarabrian Pantsy, an associate professor of education at the University of Northern Iowa, who taught educational technology courses in the spring 2020, knew that students had an advantage in adopting virtual classes, but even those students were in the state. We faced challenges that are familiar to the entire school. Brian Trousers Gee investigated the class during the closure and found that some college students were suffering from equipment problems such as internet connectivity, but the struggle to maintain social presence in the virtual class was It was a common challenge for most of our peers.

The Iowa school district assesses the training and infrastructure needs of educators leading distance learning sessions after the first burst of students getting used to devices and broadband access in early 2020. According to Brian Trousersie, both students and teachers need support from the school district to learn new classroom management systems such as Google Classroom.

“To support learners in this new form of education, the school system also needs to provide more training to teachers. Second, there are social emotional and security aspects to consider. It is a challenge. It was a morning call and a catalyst at the same time, “she added.

Prior to the pandemic, the Qi Learning Group provided digital tools to educators seeking to complement their students’ STEM activities both inside and outside the classroom. But within a few weeks, Verhoeven’s company teaches teachers how to use digital teaching tools, how to design a digital or hybrid learning curriculum, and to take care of themselves as individuals in relentless stress. Created a new resource.

“Initially, our focus was through STEM education, but now I think we have evolved,” Verhoeven said.

Teachers had decades of curriculum designed to allow students to study on a subject basis. This is a strategy that not all parties can sustainably sustain in a Zoom classroom with noisy siblings, working parents, and other distractions in the background. Chee Learning staff needed to help educators identify interdisciplinary skills that are common to all subjects they teach, Verhoeven said.

“”[The pandemic] It forces us to get rid of the less important things in education and focus on what is important. One of those important things is social / emotional health and well-being, “Verhoeven said.

“Our school system is still based on an understanding of the facts and is in line with these criteria that were nearly impossible to teach on a normal school day. How teachers do it this year. It’s unimaginable to be able to teach, so what we’re currently working on is not teaching seven different subjects, but focusing on the basic skills that students need from all subjects. Let’s guess. ”

Through a partnership with UI Hospitals and Clinics, HLT’s multimedia production team will teach new nurses how to safely interact and treat patients diagnosed with or presenting with COVID-19. We have started developing a teaching training program. The university medical professionals provided the curriculum and packaged it into a digital course by HLT for medical students. Originally created for UI hospitals, Keune says the course is distributed to nurses and healthcare professionals across the country through the HLT platform.

Over the years, HLT has grown into a subscription service for students across the healthcare field, developing lifelong professional development courses for healthcare professionals. This is the Healthcare “Educational Netflix” model. The startup has over 10 million module downloads and its largest market reach is dentistry and nursing. “85% of all dentists graduating [in the U.S.] We plan to use our products, “says Keune.

The company has 50 full-time staff and 30-50 medical partners developing new courses for its user base. Mainly in the United States, the segment of medical students registering from overseas is increasing. At some point I will practice in the United States. HLT is developing what Keune calls the “Choose Your Own Adventure Series” module. This module allows students to digitally respond to sample medical scenarios and make decisions about treating patients. As the student continues the scene, the module announces whether the student treated the patient correctly or what the consequences of the patient’s wrong care choices.

“In such an era, every ounce of training and education helps in a high-stress, high-demand environment,” Keune said.

In late January, the Qi Learning Research Group launched a course designed to help teachers study their social / emotional health and well-being. This is a departure from the focus of Qi Learning’s STEM education so far. Still, despite the avalanche of “self-care” articles on the Internet, Qi Learning resources are designed for the reality that teachers have to work under today, Verhoeven said.

“We do not say that our course is about finding normality. Our course provides teachers with a realistic lens of what is happening now and the anxiety and stress they feel. And I think it’s about giving a strategy that helps to deal with overwhelmingness, “Verhoeven said.

Starting in July, the group will also offer a one-year “Fierce and Fearless STEAM Teacher Program” that provides guidance and support for cross-platform education. The Verhoeven team is working with the Iowa EdTech Collaborative to work with the school district for professional development, but the vast majority of teachers working with Qi Learning are now doing so through individual support groups and programs. I will.

“We can’t expect the same level of learning to take place in this pandemic situation …. There is this expectation that we will have to open a school, or we will have to take our children home. You have to teach directly because you have this whole workforce and you’re less productive, “she said. “The other is that when you’re in school you’re not late and you have to learn like any other year. That’s the toxic part we have to talk about … in the coming weeks. You can’t be an online education expert. You can’t teach in three different places and you can’t expect your kids to be good. The current situation is really bad. ”

The future of school

Will the class return to normal?

Teachers and school districts are under pressure to regain their students’ old environment, but Verhoeven warns that it will be detrimental to teachers.

“I think there will be a lot of trouble getting the school back to normal in the fall,” Verhoeven said. “That assumption is really wrong because it doesn’t explain the emotional suffering that our society has experienced, not to mention our students and teachers.

“‘Normal’ requires minimal effort. But there is also the other side … it invites teachers, districts, parents and our society to imagine innovative educational methods to heal the damage caused by 2020-21. But not only that, but beyond that, to heal the damage that our broken school system has caused to everyone in society. That’s what I want, “she added.

Expanded tutoring and summer enhancement programs could help students from kindergarten to high school rebuild their skills to grade-level expectations, but as long as the country is still fighting COVID-19. The challenges for 2021 remain high, said Brian Trousers Gee.

Brian Trousers Gee has set the textbook author as a featured guest for virtual lesson time for educational students. She said the technique could easily be adapted to different grades by inviting children’s book authors and other subject experts in video conferencing. School districts can promote library / media professionals or technical coordinators as a resource for teachers to navigate new strategies. Iowa’s regional educational institutions have released a series of webins until 2020 to help educators adapt.

“We are now opening these networks, and teaching and learning are not the same. I think people’s imagination is now open to some of the possibilities offered by distance learning.” Said Brian Trousers Gee.

For medical students, HLT is considering offering micro-certified courses to train specific surgeries and procedures, Keune said. COVID-19 shows how quickly medical research and best practices can change, and healthcare professionals need lifelong support to stay up to date.

“I think it’s there [are] A dramatic change is coming. I can’t tell you everything yet, but I think it’s interesting to look at in an industry that isn’t adaptable and ready to adapt to rapid changes, “Keune said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos