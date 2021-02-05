Next morning: Xbox 360 “Golden eye 007” port can now be played on PC





If you need to watch this weekend, not the latest episode of WandaVision, enjoy a virtual vacation with these tour videos from Super Nintendo World. The park isn’t officially open yet, but fans are already checking out the rides and cafes and making a video of the experience for everyone who can’t get inside.

If that’s not enough for your nostalgia, there’s another old but new treat for Nintendo fans. The port of Goldeneye 007 for the Xbox 360 didn’t see the light of day due to licensing issues, but the ROM leaked so I could play it on my PC or watch videos being played by others. I will.

— Richard Roller

Expensive initial devices may ship next year.

According to sources with “direct knowledge” of the device, Apple’s mixed reality headset is designed to track movement and display real-world videos to the person wearing it. Includes more than 12 cameras. Obviously it also includes two 8K displays, giving you far more effective resolution than what’s currently on the market. read more.

Therefore, please update early, not later.

Are you reading this using a computer that has Google’s Chrome browser installed? Take a break and make sure you are updated to the latest version (88.0.4324.150). Google pushed this update without revealing details to fix one flaw reported by security researchers last month. It is important to get the fix as soon as possible, as reports have shown that the attacker is already using the fix.

More details will need to be investigated later. However, based on the timing mentioned in the announcement, ZDNet speculates that this may be related to the exploits used by North Korean hackers to target security researchers. read more.

The Lego Ideas program is in charge of this.

Based on a high-level Sonic Mania expression, the 24-year-old Sonic fan’s Green Hill Zone design requires over 10,000 community votes for the design before Lego considers making it official. Won. Lego didn’t say when the set would go on sale, but said it would be available worldwide when it was ready. Please continue reading.

For your information.

Apple’s reliance on Face ID to unlock the iPhone is causing problems with pandemics and related masks being worn in public places. The next version of iOS provides a shortcut for Apple Watch wearers that should help you deal with frustration, and you can now test it. The beta version of iOS 14.5 is publicly available, so it’s worth a look if you need to hit yourself with multiple Apple devices and stay inside. Of course, all the usual warnings about potential incompatibilities / instability with beta software apply. Please continue reading.

