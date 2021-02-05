Among the HBCU leaders who participated in Google Talk, FAMU President Robinson





Larry Robinson, President of Florida A & M University (FAMU), is the CEO of the Historically Black Colleges and Blacks (HBCU) and recently discussed diversity concerns with Google’s CEO.

After a 60-minute virtual session on Friday, January 29, Robinson continues to involve senior Google executives to explore the depth and clarity of the issues presented by colleagues and mutually beneficial solutions. I was impressed with the desire to do it.

President Larry Robinson, PhD

Harry Williams, CEO and President of the Sir Good Marshall College Foundation, a leader at Robinson and Howard University, North Carolina A & T University, Morgan State University, Prairie View A & M University, is the CEO of Google on recruiting, hiring and retaining HBCU students. I talked with a Thunder Pichai and seven people. Senior leader.

Following the meeting, Google and HBCU leaders issued a joint statement first issued by CNN, confirming future cooperation plans.

We are all encouraged about future partnerships. According to the statement, the conference paved the way for more substantive partnerships in many areas, from increasing employment to capacity building efforts to increase the pipeline of engineers from HBCU.

The meeting was held in response to two ex-employees accused of racism against tech giants. In December, the two women announced on social media that they had been fired by Google after expressing concern about the lack of blacks in the company and the treatment of black employees.

HBCU is a great source of untapped potential. Technology companies continue to overlook the dangers of their students, Robinson said. This is an opportunity to evaluate your relationship with Google and build partnerships that open the door to science, technology, engineering, and math students. This is a proposal that benefits both Google, FAMU, and all HBCUs.

FAMU students are eligible to participate in the Google Tech Exchange program.

An initiative to take HBCU and Historical Hispanic Services (HSI) students to Silicon Valley for junior and senior level computer science courses. One of the recent participants is Darryl Brooks, a senior student in electrical and computer engineering. He was accepted into the program in 2020 after a rigorous screening process.

Brooks, who will graduate this spring, said his exposure to new technology at Google helped him a lot.

The program introduced the technology currently in use and provided an excellent foundation for the technology still in use today, says a Jacksonville native. What Brooks enjoyed most was that Google allowed participants to network with other companies such as Lyft, Adobe, and Uber. But the program was not easy.

Darryl D. Brooks is a senior computer engineering student in Jacksonville who participated in the Google Tech Exchange Program.

Brooks said the program was very rigorous and the chosen people needed to be able to catch up with it. I can pick up new concepts faster and more efficiently. This will be necessary for the industry in which Im enters.

