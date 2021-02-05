“We are responsible for ensuring change.”





Marie Claire will speak with Kate Beaumont, Director of Innovation, Technology and Services at Samsung UK & Ireland to launch Women in Tech Week.Here she gives us insight into what it’s like to be a woman leading the way in innovation.

Mary Claire’s Tech Week woman. Marking Women’s and Girls’ International Day in Science on February 11th shares stories from groundbreaking women in the STEM industry throughout the week. Next is Kate Beaumont: Samsung UK & Ireland’s Director of Innovation, Technology and Services. Responsible for leading the launch of the company’s major devices, she is now paying attention to moving Samsung forward with 5G technology. When she leads the way in introducing meaningful innovations to ease consumer life, we take your position at Impostor Syndrome, The Greatest Showman at the male-dominated industry table. I told Kate about being there.

To Kate …

Talk to us throughout your journey

I love learning and am always curious, so I’ve really worked in different industries. I started with insurance, moved to magazines, retailed, and finally ended up in telecommunications. It was like walking in a maze. I came to Samsung in 2015, starting with product management and moving to innovation. Goods and services are arguably my best love ever.

What does a typical working day accompany?

We’re currently working on some important projects, so we may have a meeting next month to see if a new product will be available. We are also working on 5G-centric message amplification, and Im manages the technical team to make that happen. The discussion about 5G technology has just begun, so we need suggestions to move our customers. Wow, I really need to work on it.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

One of my personal mottos is to strengthen you by not killing you, except that Joan Collins never exposes your face to the sun. Sounds extreme, but what I really want to say is to get through difficult times and make mistakes. The best thing you can do is think about how to learn from them and prevent them from happening again. These times should not be considered failures, but what we can build to move from power to power.

What was your most proud moment?

To be honest, we have released the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. I’ve never been so proud of the products we launched. We also held one launch event for the Note device, which was really exciting to be on stage on behalf of Samsung.

What is your mantra?

What really sympathized with me was the song “This Is Me” by The Greatest Showman. Many people suffer from impostor syndrome, which can be particularly devastating to women in the male-dominated industry. What I like about the song is that saying. Well, this is who I am.

How can I ask for more?

When I started insurance in the 1990s, men had no more control. I found a way to adapt to my voice and grow, but in doing so I had to distort the man a little more in his behavior. It differs in that many young women are now moving to the tech space, but there is still this basic programming in it and you shouldn’t speak at the table. To create an environment where women can become women, we need mentoring and coaching that is available in all industries, but we still have a say. As women, we have a personal responsibility to support these mechanisms to ensure that change occurs.

What is one of the things you can change for women if you can?

From a business perspective, you just stop thinking of yourself as a woman and see yourself as a person. Whether it’s a meeting room or a decision-making environment, there is a comprehensive sense of self-consciousness. We need to be able to throw it away and trust ourselves in doing what we have to do.

