Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation Partners with Google Cloud to Hold Japan’s Largest Free Virtual HBCU College Fair | News





Alexandria, Virginia, February 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation is partnering with Google Cloud to host the ASBC Foundation’s 19th Historically Black College (HBCU) Festival. This will be held for the first time in effect. Saturday, February 20, 2021.

For nearly 20 years, the ASBC Foundation’s signature event has allowed more than 50,000 young black people, many of whom are first-generation college students, to connect directly with the iconic HBCU in the United States. It also provides a wealth of important information about the university admission process and finances. Aid, academics, and the vibrant cultural aspects of black college life.

The 2020 ASBC Foundation HBCU Festival welcomes 10,000 future students and their families, creates 1,766 high school admission offers, grants over $ 5.4 million in scholarships, and grows even larger in 2021 I am ready. As a title sponsor, Google Cloud will provide the festival’s funding support and technology infrastructure.

The majority of more than 70 HBCUs attending the 2021 festival conduct on-site interviews, provide virtually immediate admission, and many schools are exempt from application fees. Participation and registration for this year’s festival is free. Since the start of the festival, participating HBCUs have awarded over $ 40 million in the form of academic scholarships and / or exempted fees.

“We are delighted to partner with Google Cloud for the first time as a title sponsor. Google Cloud is committed to HBCU, higher education and diversity for young black people, so we decided to support this rewarding event. “I did,” says Rev. Howard John Wesley, Chief Rev. of ASBC.

“By partnering with Google Cloud, we can reach out and influence the lives of so many black families and students attending college,” adds Pat Wallace, president of the ASBC Foundation.

Google Cloud provides organizations with infrastructure, platform capabilities, and industry solutions, and uses Google’s cutting-edge technology to provide cloud solutions that enable organizations to operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs. To do. Customers in more than 150 countries rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to solve their most important business problems. This includes the vast majority of HBCUs that use Google Workspace for communication and collaboration needs of teachers, students, staff, and more. “

“We are proud to sponsor the ASBC Foundation HBCU Festival, which is attended by many of Google Workspace’s HBCU customers,” said Steven Butschi, Head of Education at Google Cloud. “We are always honored to be able to help HBCU solve its challenges through technology solutions or by facilitating the recruitment of our talented students to these talented universities.”

For more information on the 2021 ASBC Foundation HBCU Festival, please visit alfredstreet.org.

This initiative is based on the company’s ongoing investment in HBCU students. Since 2013, the Google in Residence program has assigned Goolge software engineers to HBCU and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) as faculty members. The company also hosts TechExchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students to apply computer science programs. Google has also begun to grow with exploreCSR, the Computer Science Summer Institute for Historically Black Colleges (CSSI-HBCU), and the Google HBCU Career Readiness Program.

About the Alfred Street Baptist Church: Founded in 1803, the Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) celebrated its 218th anniversary in November and is home to one of the oldest African-American congregations in the United States. Since its inception, it has served as a prominent religious, educational, and cultural organization in the northern Virginia community. Under Rev. Howard John Wesley’s current respected leadership, ASBC has grown from 2,500 members to more than 10,000 members, Saturday 6 pm, Sunday 8 am, 10 am, Service is provided at 2 pm. For more information, please visit www.AlfredStreet.org.

About the Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation: The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) Foundation is a non-profit organization so recognized in Section 501 (c) (3) of the Federal Internal Revenue Service Act. The Foundation offers academic scholarships to select senior high school graduates who demonstrate their financial needs and maintain high academic performance.

About the HBCU College Festival: The HBCU College Festival is the premier event that connects students and parents to the Historically Black Colleges. Probably the largest HBCU college fair in the country, this 2021 event will be virtually attended by approximately 10,000 students, parents, university officials and volunteers. Historical information about the festival can be found at alfredstreet.org.

Media credentials are reserved for print, broadcast, and online journalists working for local, regional, national, or international commercial news organizations or publications. All requests must be sent to Carla Welborn at https://www.alfredstreet.org/media-credential-form/ or emailed [email protected] Transfer the credential document and transfer link or electronic copy. For each individual requesting credentials, you will need to provide name, job title, news organization, address, work phone, mobile phone, and email address information. To schedule an interview, please send an email to cwelborn @ alfredstreet.org.

