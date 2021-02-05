Google Shutdown Leaves Streaming to “Gap Game” | Opinion





Rob Fahey

Contribution Editor

Friday, February 5, 2021

Google’s ambition to become a major game publisher is almost over before it begins. The tech giant has closed studios in Montreal and Los Angeles to create a Stadia-only game, affecting approximately 150 staff. Meanwhile, EA and Ubisoft veteran Jade Raymond has been hired to lead these efforts and has left the company.

It’s easy and really appealing to despise this whole blunder on Google, especially since it has affected the careers of many development staff. But the most important feeling of most commentary I’ve read or heard about this is “well, of course.” Of course, Google did this. Google always intended to do this. It was a question of when, and a question of not.

It’s an emotion that’s hard to oppose. After all, Google’s track record of abandoning unsuccessful products and services is legendary, but the framework isn’t entirely correct. Google can look like a kid in the Sugar Rush on Christmas morning, constantly bouncing back on new toys and forgetting the excited toys just a few minutes ago under the couch, but it’s also secretly for a long time You can focus on building-period values. In a business that sells things to consumers, they just don’t know or care about how to do it.

Breaked down into core, Google is essentially a pure B2B company. It’s a company that only occasionally confuses the real core business (selling consumer access to other companies) with the B2C business (selling things to consumers) to the average person before being thrown into the line. A product or service that is sold halfway.

At the heart of what happened to Stadia was another fantasy about Google becoming a B2C enterprise, imagining it not only as a consumer service provider, but also as a content creator. Eventually, reality was reasserted and the company returned to its familiar territory. The original game will not be created. In fact, I suspect that Google-branded consumer game streaming services will sooner or later not be available at all. The logical endpoint of Stadia’s migration is becoming a B2B product. This is a type of white label game streaming service that publishers can use to enhance their own game streaming products.

In a column by my colleague Christopher Dring on the closure of the Stadia studio this week, he suggested that this pivot, away from the idea of ​​exclusive software on streaming platforms, makes a lot of sense. In fact, Google’s commitment to Stadia’s exclusive titles has not only been too little or too late for the service, but it also bridges the real role that streaming services can realistically play in today’s market: console games. It was a detriment to that. Contact with experience and demographics not interested in buying expensive gaming hardware. This is a realistic and well-founded assessment, but I think it underestimates that Google’s diminished ambition has reduced the overall promise of cloud gaming to almost irrelevant.

As Christopher correctly points out, the practical use of cloud streaming today is fairly narrow. You can do something useful, such as playing Xbox games on your phone or tablet when you’re away from home, or letting someone who doesn’t have particularly powerful PC or console hardware play the latest games. Ironically, the closure of Stadia’s studio is a surefire option for the service to play the chronically demanding Cyberpunk 2077 on older hardware, winning the first really positive news cycle. It will take place just a few weeks later.

However, even in these narrow use cases, the restrictions are quite strict. The demands on network connection quality are stringent, and bandwidth costs and caps cause major problems, especially for mobile devices (one of the most attractive use cases), even for users with networks that can support such usage. There is a possibility. It does not solve the problem of input lag and image fidelity. Ultimately, if you have access to the hardware needed to run the local version, you won’t choose to play the cloud-streamed version of the game. The cloud streaming use case is effectively a “game of gaps”, crouching in a crack where consumers for some reason cannot access a decent gaming device.

Of course, bandwidth issues improve over time, but the challenge that cloud streaming always faces is that broadband and mobile network cost and performance improvements tend to be slower than the cost and performance of. is. Household appliances. There are many reasons for this, but the reality remains that literally billions of consumers are engaged in a constant upgrade cycle to increasingly sophisticated computing devices-phones, tablets, laptops, Even cheaper TV streaming sticks are becoming more and more game-ready-deploying high-performance broadband infrastructure is glacier-slow for many consumers. Many game streaming advocates consider 5G to be like the Holy Grail, but when 5G networks become available for streaming, what will our everyday devices end up with? Will it demonstrate game performance?

The problem seems to be destined to leave streaming to the role of “game of gaps”, not only temporarily but permanently. Unless there are dramatic changes in the hardware upgrade cycle and / or broadband network, it is possible that the thin client model of the game will reach a point that is more appealing to consumers than playing the game at very high speeds. It’s hard to imagine in the near future. Silicon under the TV, in your pocket, or on your desk.

Of course, unless you can do something else with a game streaming title. It’s theoretically huge because the game is standalone software on each user’s device (probably talking over the network, but essentially limited to a single device). Something that is running in the cloud made possible by a major radical change in architecture. Each user only sees one aspect of the software via a video stream.

For all that I’ve been a game streaming denial for years, this aspect of my vision for the future has always been really exciting. The idea is that game streaming is not just a change in distribution, like the transition from physical retail to digital download, but a major change in the architecture and concept of the game itself. There was real potential to make streaming more than a filler when there was nothing more. You can overcome the technical limitations of streaming by simply supplementing streaming with a whole new experience that you couldn’t otherwise achieve.

Google’s withdrawal from Stadia’s monopoly may be unavoidable, but it sounds like a nail is firmly driven into the casket of the idea. Google was the company most clearly motivated to pursue the path of streaming monopoly and explore what new types of games are possible with cloud technology. Other companies promoting cloud gaming services, such as Microsoft and Sony, have no clear interest in developing games that run only in the cloud. They are pleased that the console is the best place to play. Their cloud services fill the gap and widen demographics.

Amazon is probably interested in stepping up. However, the company’s long-term commitment to being a gaming company doesn’t feel much more stable than Google. At least Amazon is well-formed as a real B2C company and content creator, but it doesn’t seem to be the case yet. There is a design for a consumer game streaming service.

We may not know what vision we are pursuing for the future in Google’s closed studio. Perhaps the problem was that the vision was too pedestrian, and architectural changes couldn’t really come up with valuable, sufficiently compelling new game ideas. Nonetheless, the loss of even the potential for streaming-only titles is a blow to those who believe that streaming represents the future of media.

Without it, the overall game streaming proposal might be more realistic, but it’s also badly stunting. Streaming is always just a snack between consoles until someone else steps up to put the budget and commitment behind exploring the possibility of monopoly.

